Territory Talk: How do the Panthers stack up after free agency? (Ep. 363)

Everyone wants to take down the back-to-back champs.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plages and Jameson Olive take a look at which teams are most suited to take a swing at the Florida Panthers following free agency.
Plus, a look at Jeff Petry and Mackie Samoskevich’s recent signings.
Highlights include:
- What will Petry bring to Florida’s blue line? (2:00)
- Mackie is “back-ie” on a one-year deal with the Panthers. (11:40)
- Which teams are closest to the Panthers in the East? (19:00)