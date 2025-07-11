Territory Talk: How do the Panthers stack up after free agency? (Ep. 363)

By Jameson Olive
Everyone wants to take down the back-to-back champs.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plages and Jameson Olive take a look at which teams are most suited to take a swing at the Florida Panthers following free agency.

Plus, a look at Jeff Petry and Mackie Samoskevich’s recent signings.

Highlights include:

  • What will Petry bring to Florida’s blue line? (2:00)
  • Mackie is “back-ie” on a one-year deal with the Panthers. (11:40)
  • Which teams are closest to the Panthers in the East? (19:00)

