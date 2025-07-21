Florida Panthers & Amerant Bank Arena Upgrade Interactive Arena Mobile Application

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena announced today they have upgraded and refreshed their ‘Panthers GameDay’ mobile application for all games, concerts and events. Those who don’t currently have the Panthers mobile app, can visit App Store or Google Play to download ‘Panthers GameDay.’ Fans already using the app can update their app in App Store or Google Play to see the new look and feel, the enhanced fan experience, new ‘loyalty program’ and more.

New this season, the Panthers official mobile app, powered and developed by Brightest Day Labs, gives fans the opportunity to earn points for simple, everyday interactions including attending games, purchasing merchandise, mobile app engagement, attending watch parties and more. These accumulated points allow fans to redeem rewards for Cats Cash, exclusive experiences, discounts and more. Stay tuned for detailed information on the loyalty program by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/App.

The mobile app will continue to feature team news, schedule, stats and standings along with exclusive content like articles, podcasts, videos, photos and more. Panthers Territory Members can access their tickets, discounts, Cats Cash and more for a seamless experience.

The ‘Panthers GameDay’ mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices by downloading through the Google Play and App Store. Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/app for more information.

As the official ticketing partner of the Panthers, fans and guests visiting Amerant Bank Arena should visit SeatGeek.com to create an account. Tickets to all Amerant Bank Arena and War Memorial Auditorium events including hockey, concerts, shows and more can be purchased and accessed at SeatGeek.com via ‘Panthers GameDay’ app.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).