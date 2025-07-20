Panthers appropriately celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Marchand artwork

The ice cream thing started with a joke that Marchand was chomping on a Dairy Queen Blizzard between overtime periods during the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

From there it grew and grew on social media until the Panthers were stopping for pregame treats during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

As we all know, players on a streak must respect that streak, which the Panthers did all the way to the second of their back-to-back titles.

As for Marchand, well he will be able to visit the DQ near Amerant Bank Arena a whole lot of times over the next six years.