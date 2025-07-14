Panthers to open season, raise Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 7 vs. Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. – Mark your calendars.

On Monday, the NHL announced that the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will kick off their 2025-26 season and raise their second straight banner into the rafters when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. ET.

The game will air on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Last season, the Panthers celebrated their first-ever Stanley Cup banner raising ceremony by riding a four-goal outburst in the first period to an eventual 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins.

Sam Bennett, the NHL’s reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner, scored twice in the win.

“It’s an emotional start to the season,” Bennett said afterward. “Seeing that banner going up, shoulder to shoulder with all the guys, was a special moment. It definitely gave us a little juice to start the season off. We came out flying. We were back to our style right away.”

Hoping get their quest for a three-peat started off on the right foot, expect them to be just as fired up for Game 1 this year.

With 82 games standing between the Panthers and another trip to the playoffs, the full 2025-26 regular-season schedule is set to be announced on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

To stay on top of ticket information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral.