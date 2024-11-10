PROSPECTS: Lighting up WHL, Sawchyn and St. Martin ‘earned their contracts’

FORT LAUDERDALE – Gracyn Sawchyn and Hunter St. Martin.

These are two names you’re going to want to become familiar with.

Draft picks in each of the last two years, the young forwards are giving the Florida Panthers a reason to be excited with their selections.

Each making an impression at training camp and starting off on a high note for their respective WHL teams, the Panthers inked both Alberta natives to three-year entry-level contracts this fall.

“Good on them, they’ve earned it,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “I think those two young men earned their contracts and it’s as much as they did here as our projections have out that they’ll be great in five years.”

A 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall), Sawchyn has led the way for the Edmonton Oil Kings this season.

Through 14 games, the hardworking center leads the team in points (22), assists (13), and shots on goal (61).