PROSPECTS: Lighting up WHL, Sawchyn and St. Martin ‘earned their contracts’

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Gracyn Sawchyn and Hunter St. Martin.

These are two names you’re going to want to become familiar with.

Draft picks in each of the last two years, the young forwards are giving the Florida Panthers a reason to be excited with their selections.

Each making an impression at training camp and starting off on a high note for their respective WHL teams, the Panthers inked both Alberta natives to three-year entry-level contracts this fall.

“Good on them, they’ve earned it,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “I think those two young men earned their contracts and it’s as much as they did here as our projections have out that they’ll be great in five years.”

A 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall), Sawchyn has led the way for the Edmonton Oil Kings this season.

Through 14 games, the hardworking center leads the team in points (22), assists (13), and shots on goal (61).

Spending another training camp with the defending Stanley Cup champions, it’s no surprise that the lessons Sawchyn learned in Florida are showing up on the stat sheet.

“It’s really important that they can develop the right way,” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito. “If we can provide those opportunities for all players that’s the best development path for them as individuals, then we’re going to reap the benefits. That’s something that we have to do, it’s vital. Kudos to our scouting staff for finding these guys and I’m excited for both.”

Showcasing his skills this summer in Florida, alongside Sawchyn, St. Martin has carried plenty of momentum into the season for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

In 16 games, the 2024 sixth-round pick (193rd overall) has nearly burned out the red light with 17 goals, including a five-goal performance on Nov. 1 against the Regina Pats.

St. Martin’s goals are good for second best in the WHL and his 20 points rank third on Medicine Hat.

“They had great camps,” said Maurice on the two prospects. “For Gracyn, it was year over year. St. Martin wasn’t a player I knew, and he just comes out, after day one of prospect camp and you’re thinking this guy’s got something, and he was able to maintain that and keep it going.”

With no reason to rush, a slow cook to perfection is what the Panthers are planning with the two 19-year-old forwards.

“It’s critical (to not rush players)” said Maurice. “It’s where we are in the sequence of our franchise. We’ve got veteran players. Even Anton Lundell is a veteran guy and he’s 23. I think that's when it gets good for your organization, where these guys can play big minutes, make mistakes, and learn their game.”

To get more updates on Sawchyn and St. Martin, stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for the Panthers Prospect Report throughout the season.

