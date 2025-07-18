Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 1 (Ep. 364)

With the party finally starting to slow down just a bit, we’ve officially reached the point of the offseason where it’s time to start looking back on another huge season in South Florida.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss how the top forwards for the Panthers performed en route to a second straight Stanley Cup.
From Aleksander Barkov to Anton Lundell, the duo breaks down the team’s top six scorers.
Stay tuned for a follow-up episode featuring the rest of Florida’s deep forward group.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers signed a pair of Swedes to two-way deals. (0:45)
- Sam Reinhart. (9:00)
- Aleksander Barkov. (16:50)
- Matthew Tkachuk. (24:00)
- Carter Verhaeghe. (32:30)
- Sam Bennett. (37:15)
- Anton Lundell. (41:20)