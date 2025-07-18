Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 1 (Ep. 364)

With the party finally starting to slow down just a bit, we’ve officially reached the point of the offseason where it’s time to start looking back on another huge season in South Florida.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss how the top forwards for the Panthers performed en route to a second straight Stanley Cup.

From Aleksander Barkov to Anton Lundell, the duo breaks down the team’s top six scorers.

Stay tuned for a follow-up episode featuring the rest of Florida’s deep forward group.

Highlights include: