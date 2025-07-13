Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Panthers forward hosts events to benefit Clemente House, Maison Oxygene de Quebec

AJ Greer new Cup Parade split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If you are going to get a hero's welcome, you might as well act the part. And that's exactly what Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer did on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had a full-fledged Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Joliette, Quebec, complete with the famous trophy and thousands of fans in attendance.

While there, Greer gave fans a chance to have their picture taken with the Cup for a charitable donation to Clemente House, a nonprofit benefitting families with disabilities. The first 100 fans also had Greer in the photo as well.

"It's been amazing. It's life-changing for myself and my family," Greer told NHL.com about the experience of winning the Stanley Cup, the pinnacle of a journey that has been played with five different teams across eight NHL seasons. "To share this moment with everyone is special."

The day started with a special photo shared by Greer's wife, Taylore, on social media. She posted a special shot of A.J. and the couple's son, Jack, with the greatest trophy in all of sports.

Greer also planned three days of hockey clinics for youth players from his hometown at the low cost of $25, with all proceeds benefitting Maison Oxygene de Quebec, an organization that helps fathers and children in need with accommodation, accompaniment and community support.

The camp, Greer said, sold out in 15 minutes.

Although the day with the Cup might be an old hat for some members of the Panthers, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, for Greer, the excitement of the day won't wear off for some time.

"It's going to be surreal, seeing the people come out and enjoy the day," Greer told NHL.com ahead of the event. "I'm the only guy on the (Panthers) from Quebec, so I had to bring it home."

Related Content

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to FIFA Club World Cup match

Mikkola shows off new training routine using Stanley Cup

Tennis star Navratilova celebrates Stanley Cup with Panthers

News Feed

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Territory Talk: How do the Panthers stack up after free agency? (Ep. 363)

2025 Stanley Cup Tracker

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Mackie Samoskevich on a One-Year Contract  

Free Agency: Panthers receive A+ grades from The Athletic and ESPN 

Panthers prospects close out D-Camp with ‘high pace’ scrimmage

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward MacKenzie Entwistle on Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Sawchyn looking to continue to climb after another strong WHL season

‘It means the world to me’: Ekblad thrilled to keep building with Panthers

Panthers prospects enjoy trip to Marlins game during D-Camp

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jack Studnicka on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Nolan Foote on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Territory Talk: Panthers Lock Up Key Players (Ep. 362)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Brandon Bussi on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk on a Two-Year, Entry Level Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Tomas Nosek on a One-Year Contract Extension

St. Martin carrying confidence into offseason after big year in WHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Brad Marchand on a Six-Year Contract Extension