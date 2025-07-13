Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

"It's been amazing. It's life-changing for myself and my family," Greer told NHL.com about the experience of winning the Stanley Cup, the pinnacle of a journey that has been played with five different teams across eight NHL seasons. "To share this moment with everyone is special."

The day started with a special photo shared by Greer's wife, Taylore, on social media. She posted a special shot of A.J. and the couple's son, Jack, with the greatest trophy in all of sports.

Greer also planned three days of hockey clinics for youth players from his hometown at the low cost of $25, with all proceeds benefitting Maison Oxygene de Quebec, an organization that helps fathers and children in need with accommodation, accompaniment and community support.

The camp, Greer said, sold out in 15 minutes.

Although the day with the Cup might be an old hat for some members of the Panthers, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, for Greer, the excitement of the day won't wear off for some time.

"It's going to be surreal, seeing the people come out and enjoy the day," Greer told NHL.com ahead of the event. "I'm the only guy on the (Panthers) from Quebec, so I had to bring it home."