Florida Panthers Partner with Tier I Hockey Program Florida Alliance

Panthers IceDen becomes new home of 16U and 18U Florida Alliance Teams

florida-alliance
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they have partnered with the Florida Alliance, operated by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida (SAHOF), to align with the Tier I hockey program in South Florida.

“We are thrilled to host and house some of the best amateur hockey players in South Florida at the Panthers IceDen through this partnership with SAHOF and the Florida Alliance,” said Panthers IceDen General Manager AJ Congero. “These aspiring young athletes will greatly benefit from our resources and tailored space to help them reach their full potential while representing the Panthers on their team and tournament jerseys.”

The Panthers IceDen now becomes the new home of the 16U and 18U Florida Alliance teams. These teams will utilize the locker room and gym, previously used by the Florida Panthers, to ensure they have the highest-quality equipment and training space at their disposal.

“SAHOF is excited to align with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to utilize an NHL-quality training facility. It’s not only about the use of the facility, but also about the relationship and the resources the Panthers continue to provide to help grow the game in South Florida,” said SAHOF Executive Director Steve Lynch.

Additionally, select Florida Alliance full-season teams including 18U South, 16U, 15U South and 12U will don Florida Panthers colors in their jerseys to represent the NHL team in the region.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

