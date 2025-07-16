Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, their schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions will kick off their title defense with a three-game homestand in South Florida, raising their second consecutive championship banner to the Amerant Bank Arena rafters against the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 pm. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Florida will then host 7 p.m. ET matchups against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 9 and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Oct. 11 before embarking on a five-game road trip to Philadelphia, Detroit, New Jersey, Buffalo and Boston.

Florida’s 2025-26 schedule is highlighted by the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 against the New York Rangers, the southernmost outdoor matchup in NHL history. The Panthers will also host the first 2025 Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Florida visits Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday, March 19 for a 9 p.m. ET meeting.

The Panthers home schedule features 24 games on either Thursday (nine games), Friday (four games), Saturday (nine games) or Sunday (two games). All Thursday contests at Amerant Bank Arena are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET, while the timing of other weekend games will be schedule dependent.

Florida will not have a game for 20 consecutive days in February due to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which will feature at least four Panthers players already named to their country’s preliminary rosters: Aleksander Barkov (Finland), Uvis Balinskis (Latvia), Sam Reinhart (Canada) and Matthew Tkachuk (United States of America).

HOME COOKING

Florida’s longest homestand of the season will come when the Cats play six consecutive games at Amerant Bank Arena from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, contending against the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders. December will be Florida’s busiest month at Amerant Bank Arena, with 10 of 15 games played in South Florida.

MATINEES BY THE ‘GLADES

The Panthers will host three early afternoon contests at Amerant Bank Arena in 2025-26, starting with a 4 p.m. ET Black Friday matchup against the Calgary Flames on Friday, Nov. 28. Florida also hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 6 and faces off against the Winnipeg Jets at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 31.

CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS IN CLASSIC FASHION

Florida will host a four-game homestand during the 2025-26 holiday season, beginning with a game against their cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens will then come to town for back-to-back 7 p.m. ET matchups on Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30 before the Cats play host to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 against the New York Rangers.

BACK-TO-BACK

The Cats will compete in 13 back-to-back contests in 2025-26. Eight of those 13 will place the Cats as the road team in both games, while four are consecutive home matchups.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Florida’s schedule features seven separate road trips of at least four games, the longest being a six-game stretch from Jan. 6 through Jan. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. January and March will be Florida’s heaviest road months, with each featuring 10 away games.

