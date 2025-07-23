Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 2 (Ep. 365)

Making their way down the list, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode closing the book on their review of the Florida Panthers forwards in 2024-25.
From Evan Rodrigues to Brad Marchand, there’s no shortage of great things to talk about.
Plus, no one has had a better week than Matthew Tkachuk.
Highlights include:
- Reflecting on a big few days for Matthew Tkachuk. (3:00)
- Evan Rodrigues. (6:00)
- Mackie Samoskevich. (8:30)
- Eetu Luostarinen. (14:45)
- Jesper Boqvist. (19:50)
- J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich & Tomas Nosek. (23:30)
- Brad Marchand. (31:00)