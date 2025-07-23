Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 2 (Ep. 365)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT 365 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

Making their way down the list, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode closing the book on their review of the Florida Panthers forwards in 2024-25.

From Evan Rodrigues to Brad Marchand, there’s no shortage of great things to talk about.

Plus, no one has had a better week than Matthew Tkachuk.

Highlights include:

  • Reflecting on a big few days for Matthew Tkachuk. (3:00)
  • Evan Rodrigues. (6:00)
  • Mackie Samoskevich. (8:30)
  • Eetu Luostarinen. (14:45)
  • Jesper Boqvist. (19:50)
  • J. Greer, Jonah Gadjovich & Tomas Nosek. (23:30)
  • Brad Marchand. (31:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

Tkachuk locks up Stanley Cup, celebrates in St. Louis

Florida Panthers & Amerant Bank Arena Upgrade Interactive Arena Mobile Application

Panthers appropriately celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Marchand artwork

Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Forward Review – Part 1 (Ep. 364)

Florida Panthers & Amazon Launch Local ‘Celebration of Arts’ Program

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Wilmer Skoog on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Panthers to open season, raise Stanley Cup banner on Oct. 7 vs. Blackhawks

Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Territory Talk: How do the Panthers stack up after free agency? (Ep. 363)

2025 Stanley Cup Tracker

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Mackie Samoskevich on a One-Year Contract  

Free Agency: Panthers receive A+ grades from The Athletic and ESPN 

Panthers prospects close out D-Camp with ‘high pace’ scrimmage

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward MacKenzie Entwistle on Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Sawchyn looking to continue to climb after another strong WHL season