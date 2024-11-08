Q&A: Nosek talks PPG, faceoff prowess and more!

Panthers veteran center chats after Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators

Nosek-16x9-QA
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Tomas Nosek sure seems like a fit in South Florida.

After missing the start of the season due to an injury, the veteran forward has yet to taste defeat during his first tour of duty with the Panthers, helping the team to a perfect 3-0-0 record since his return.

In those games, he's logged two points and won 59.4% of his faceoffs.

In Thursday’s win over Nashville, he also scored the first power-play goal of his career.

Following Friday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had a chance to sit down with Nosek to talk about his hot start with the Panthers, the team's trip to Finland, a career-first moment and more.

OLIVE: As a new guy, what have your first impressions of the Panthers been?

NOSEK: It’s been fun to play games again. This team is great. Since Day 1, all the guys have taken me in. I feel really welcome. When you get that, you feel more comfortable coming to a new team. They made it easier for me, so thanks to them. It’s been fun to play.

OLIVE: Last night you scored your first-ever goal on the power play. What’s it like to be 10 seasons into your career and still being able to get moments like that?

NOSEK: [Laughs]. Yeah, the coach put us there to get us some more ice time, so thank him for that. We just tried to do something. It was a lucky goal, like a double bounce on my skate. I’ll take it. Yeah, it took me a long time to score that first one. I don’t usually play on the power play. I’m happy I got it. Good to have a first PP goal after 400 something games.

Tomas Nosek extends the lead to 6-2 in the third period against Nashville.

OLIVE: It was also your first goal with the Panthers. Did you keep the puck?

NOSEK: I think they kept it for me. Good to have the first one behind you.

OLIVE: In the win over the Predators, you also led the team in faceoff wins and won nearly 80% of your draws. How have you perfected the art of faceoffs throughout your career?

NOSEK: Over the years you just keep getting experience and take so many faceoffs against the best players in the league. You’re trying to find ways to win the draw. It’s a tie game every time. The little details, you try to work on them. Sometimes it’s luck, too. It can be bounce or something. You never know. Altogether, it’s details, experiences and repetition.

OLIVE: In the second game of the Global Series, it was a faceoff win by you that set up A.J. Greer’s game-winning goal against the Stars. As former teammates with the Bruins, how nice has it been to reconnect with Greer on a line with the Panthers?

NOSEK: It’s always better if you know someone. We’ve played together before. I know what to expect from him, and it’s the same for him with me. I think we have pretty good chemistry. We just need to keep going and be good defensively.

OLIVE: Looking at the Global Series, what was your favorite part of being in Finland?

NOSEK: Sauna, for sure. The sauna island was amazing. You don’t get a chance to see that very often. To have the sea as a cold tub, that was awesome. I enjoyed that.

OLIVE: Speaking of saunas, you guys can’t seem to lose in your sauna robes.

NOSEK: I love it [laughs]. It’s easy to put it on. You don’t have to wear a suit.

OLIVE: What’s been the key to the 10-3-1 start for the Panthers?

NOSEK: The last five or six games, we’ve had pretty good defense. It’s been hard to score on us. We’ve just got to keep going. Defense is number one. We know we can score goals. If we can take care of our back end, we’ll be good.

OLIVE: Off the ice, how much are you enjoying life in South Florida?

NOSEK: To be here and feel the sea breeze and sun in November, it’s pretty awesome.

Related Content

NOTEBOOK: The streaks continue; Power play on a roll

Territory Talk: Uvis Balinskis talks faceoffs, power play and more! (Ep. 323)

RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: The streaks continue; Power play on a roll

Territory Talk: Uvis Balinskis talks faceoffs, power play and more! (Ep. 323)

RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2

Florida Panthers Partner with Tier I Hockey Program Florida Alliance

PREVIEW: Panthers try to stretch winning streak to six games vs. Predators

Florida Panthers to Host Military Appreciation Nights on Saturday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 12

What’s Brewing: Panthers back in Sunrise; Military Appreciation Night

‘He’s just coming into his prime’: Reinhart off to hot start

Florida Panthers IceDen to Host Girls Tier II 14U 2025 USA Hockey National Championship

Florida Panthers Partner with EZ Charger Rental to Enhance Fan Experience at Amerant Bank Arena

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Gracyn Sawchyn on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 2 (Global Series)

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Global Series: Kulikov reflects on NHL debut in Finland

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to complete Global Series sweep of Stars

Barkov lifts Panthers past Stars in hometown at Global Series Finland