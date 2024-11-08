Q&A: Nosek talks PPG, faceoff prowess and more!

FORT LAUDERDALE – Tomas Nosek sure seems like a fit in South Florida.

After missing the start of the season due to an injury, the veteran forward has yet to taste defeat during his first tour of duty with the Panthers, helping the team to a perfect 3-0-0 record since his return.

In those games, he's logged two points and won 59.4% of his faceoffs.

In Thursday’s win over Nashville, he also scored the first power-play goal of his career.

Following Friday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had a chance to sit down with Nosek to talk about his hot start with the Panthers, the team's trip to Finland, a career-first moment and more.

OLIVE: As a new guy, what have your first impressions of the Panthers been?

NOSEK: It’s been fun to play games again. This team is great. Since Day 1, all the guys have taken me in. I feel really welcome. When you get that, you feel more comfortable coming to a new team. They made it easier for me, so thanks to them. It’s been fun to play.

OLIVE: Last night you scored your first-ever goal on the power play. What’s it like to be 10 seasons into your career and still being able to get moments like that?

NOSEK: [Laughs]. Yeah, the coach put us there to get us some more ice time, so thank him for that. We just tried to do something. It was a lucky goal, like a double bounce on my skate. I’ll take it. Yeah, it took me a long time to score that first one. I don’t usually play on the power play. I’m happy I got it. Good to have a first PP goal after 400 something games.