‘He’s just coming into his prime’: Reinhart off to hot start

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s becoming Groundhog’s Day.

If you’re Sam Reinhart, you love every bit of that.

Coming off a 94-point season in which he finished second in the NHL with a career-high 57 goals, the Florida Panthers has somehow found even another gear coming out of the gate in 2024-25.

In 13 games, he’s been on fire with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and a +13 plus/minus rating.

“He’s very quiet, but an incredibly intense player,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

The 2024 All-Star might be a quieter player, but his production is anything but silent.

Reinhart currently leads the league in plus/minus rating and is tied for first in goals and points.

His 11 assists, 26.3% shooting percentage (min. 10 games) and four power-play points also rank among the top for the Panthers.