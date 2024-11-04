‘He’s just coming into his prime’: Reinhart off to hot start

Reino_Stats_SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – It’s becoming Groundhog’s Day.

If you’re Sam Reinhart, you love every bit of that.

Coming off a 94-point season in which he finished second in the NHL with a career-high 57 goals, the Florida Panthers has somehow found even another gear coming out of the gate in 2024-25.

In 13 games, he’s been on fire with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and a +13 plus/minus rating.

“He’s very quiet, but an incredibly intense player,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

The 2024 All-Star might be a quieter player, but his production is anything but silent.

Reinhart currently leads the league in plus/minus rating and is tied for first in goals and points.

His 11 assists, 26.3% shooting percentage (min. 10 games) and four power-play points also rank among the top for the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart makes it 6-2 in the third period of the Global Series against Dallas.

With a two-goal performance in Florida’s 6-4 win over the Dallas Stars in the first game of Global Series on Nov. 1, Reinhart became the only player in NHL history to record two multi-goal performances in games outside North America, according to NHL Stats.

Sitting on a five-game point streak, Reinhart has found the back of the net in four straight games and has notched nine points (five goals, four assists) during that span.

“I think he’s just coming into his prime,” Maurice said. “He puts all of his numbers up, and it's just as true last year. He doesn't cheat the game once. He doesn't put a puck deep that he's trying to make a play to get a point. He just plays the game the right way and can finish.”

That play isn’t just reserved for 5-on-5 and the power play.

A threat to score even when the Panthers have their collective backs against the wall, Reinhart has scored a league-high three shorthanded goals for the team’s outstanding fifth-ranked penalty kill.

This just a season removed from his five shorthanded strikes, which was second-best in the NHL.

Sam Reinhart makes it 4-2 in the second period of the Global Series with a shorthanded goal.

One day, those outside of South Florida will learn to doubt No. 13 at their own risk.

“He’s a very, very competitive man,” said Maurice. “Just about every preview of the season, the great regressor in the National Hockey League was going to be Sam Reinhart. Doesn’t really look like that right now.”

Looking to stay hot, Reinhart and the Panthers will return to the ice when they host the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, the Panthers lead the Atlantic Division at 9-3-1.

Looking at games in which Reinhart has lit the lamp, Florida has gone a perfect 7-0-0.

For tickets to Thursday’s game, click HERE.

