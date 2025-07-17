Florida Panthers & Amazon Launch Local ‘Celebration of Arts’ Program

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers and Amazon announced today the launch of the ‘Celebration of Arts’ program, encouraging local artists to create original pieces that highlight Florida Panthers hockey and South Florida’s vibrant culture and landscape.

The final collection of artwork will be featured on the walls of the Suite Level presented by Finally at Amerant Bank Arena, offering patrons a unique experience while enjoying a hockey game or concert. The selected artists may list their artwork for sale while on display for patrons of Amerant Bank Arena to purchase with 100% of the proceeds going back to the artist.

“The Florida Panthers are proud to launch the ‘Celebration of Arts’ program with our partner Amazon to spotlight the abundance of artistic talent within our South Florida community,” said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “We encourage local talent to submit their passionate designs and creations that can bring together our hockey team and fans at Amerant Bank Arena in a unique way."

“At Amazon, we're committed to supporting the communities where our employees and customers live and work. We're excited to partner with the Florida Panthers on the 'Celebration of Arts' program, which creates a meaningful platform for local artists to showcase their talent and connect with new audiences," said Angelica Santibañez, Head of Community Engagement for Florida at Amazon. "This initiative celebrates South Florida's rich cultural diversity and artistic expression while enhancing the fan experience. We look forward to seeing how local artists interpret the energy of the Florida Panthers and the vibrant spirit of South Florida through their original artwork."

The community can learn more and submit original artwork by visiting FloridaPanthers.com. Artwork must be a minimum size of 11”x 14” and a maximum size of 40” x 60” (portrait or landscape orientation). A committee will review all submissions and will select the artwork for display at Amerant Bank Arena.

For more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ArtistShowcase.

