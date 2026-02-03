Hockey Canada Announces Sam Bennett Added to Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– Hockey Canada announced today that Sam Bennett has been added to their roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, joining forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart.

Bennett, 29, played three games at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, scoring a game-tying goal in the championship game against the United States that helped Canada win the tournament alongside both Marchand and Reinhart. Bennett also earned gold with Canada at the 2013 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, logging seven points (3-4-7) over seven games played.

Bennett joins several other current Panthers players and staff already named to represent their countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026:

  • Players
  • Uvis Balinskis (Latvia)
  • Sandis Vilmanis (Latvia)
  • Anton Lundell (Finland)
  • Eetu Luostarinen (Finland)
  • Niko Mikkola (Finland)
  • Sam Reinhart (Canada)
  • Brad Marchand (Canada)
  • Gustav Forsling (Sweden)
  • Matthew Tkachuk (USA)
  • Staff
  • Bill Zito (Assistant General Manager – USA)
  • Teddy Richards (Equipment Manager – USA)
  • Tuomo Ruutu (Assistant Coach – Finland)
  • Myles Fee (Video Coach – Sweden)
  • Jamie Kompon (Assistant Coach – Germany)

