PREVIEW: Panthers host Bruins in final home game before break

SUNRISE, Fla. – Another Atlantic Division battle.

With just two games remaining before break, the Florida Panthers (28-24-3) will take on the Boston Bruins (32-20-4) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Their second of three meetings this season, the Panthers took home a 4-3 win over the Bruins at TD Garden on Oct. 21 behind a two-assist night from Brad Marchand and a game-winning goal from Carter Verhaeghe with 26 seconds left in the third period.

A very important two points, with a game in hand, Florida (59 points) sits nine points behind Boston (68 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We want to finish strong here,” Gustav Forsling said following the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex. “Huge points on the line, so we want to come out already.”

Looking to bounce back from the 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres at home on Monday, the Panthers were without more of the center depth as Anton Lundell missed his third straight game and Sam Bennett did not return to the game after the first period.

On Wednesday, head coach Paul Maurice said that Bennett would be in the lineup and Lundell would be probable against the Bruins.

“He had been in that one hole, in the Barkov hole, all year for us,” Maurice said of Lundell. “Then when he goes out of the lineup, I mean we lost a player in each of three of our last four games and twice it's the centerman, so there's some juggling on the bench there when he goes out of the lineup. It changes everything.”

Filling the one spot, Lundell has registered 36 points (15G, 21A) and a team-best 52.5 faceoff percentage.

Big news for the Panthers to also get Bennett back, the 2025 Conn Smythe winner also received some good news, getting the call that he would be joining the Hockey Canada roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“To get that call yesterday, it’s something I’ve dreamt about as a kid and thought about every day since putting on that jersey last year (at 4 Nations),” said Bennett. “To say it meant a lot to me is a huge understatement.”

A well-deserved call for the two-time Stanley Cup champion, Bennett ranks third on the Panthers in goals (19), fourth in assists (23) and tied for fourth in points (42) this season.

Skating with the team this morning, Brad Marchand will remain out, per Maurice.

Getting the nod in net, Sergei Bobrovsky will go against the divisional rival.

Bobrovsky sits one win away from 450 career wins.

On the opposing bench, Boston comes in 7-1-2 in their last 10, with most recently falling 6-5 in a shootout against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stadium Series on Sunday.

In the loss, Morgan Geekie continued his career season, recording three points (2G, 1A).

Boston’s leading scorer this season, Geekie ranks first in goals (32) and second in points (53).

Plenty familiar with Boston’s leader up front and on the backend, David Pastrnak leads the team in assists (48) and points (70), while Charlie McAvoy leads the blue line in assists (34) and points (38).

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start for the Bruins.

The Finnish goaltender owns a 10-8-1 record, .895 save percentage, and 3.12 goals against average this season.

THEY SAID IT

“Obviously we know them pretty well. Great power play and they got a lot of skill over there.” – Gustav Forsling on Bruins

"A lot of planning yesterday. It's all going to be worth it. Tons of phone calls, lots of planning." – Sam Bennett on getting call from Hockey Canada

FIVE CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart’s 18 regular season goals against the Bruins are tied for seventh most among all active NHL skaters

- The Panthers have earned points in seven of their last ten contests against the Bruins dating back to Jan. 28, 2023

- Gustav Forsling has averaged 24:17 time on ice against the Bruins as a Panther

- Matthew Tkachuk has 19 points (6G, 13A) in 20 career games against the Bruins

- Jeff Petry ranks fourth on the team with 53 blocked shots

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Stay tuned ahead of puck drop for tonight’s lineup

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 21: F Jack Studnicka loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 19: F Noah Gregor loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 16: D Uvis Balinskis agreed to terms on two-year contract extension

- Jan. 10: F Sandis Vilmanis recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

