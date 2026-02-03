RECAP: Sabres 5, Panthers 3

With Vilmanis and Balinskis both lighting the lamp, the Panthers made history as it marked the first time two Latvian-born players scored for the same team in the same game in the NHL.

Sending the Sabres ahead on the power play after a questionable hook on Cole Schwindt, Jason Zucker beat Bobrovsky with a one-timer from the left circle to make it 4-3 at 5:31.

Presented with a golden opportunity to pull even, the Panthers came away empty handed on an extended 5-on-3 power play. With 2:06 remaining in regulation, Josh Doan deposited a feed from Krebs on a 2-on-1 rush to lock in the 5-3 win for Buffalo.

Chasing a third straight Stanley Cup, the Panthers know they need to turn a corner soon.

“I think we’ve just got to get back to the basics,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’ve got to try and win a 1-0 or 2-1 game here. Just try to go from there. We’re in one right now. If we don’t simplify it, this year is going to get away from us.”

THEY SAID IT

“He’s not a single-style player where he has to play with a certain kind of player. He looks like he could play with some guys and be a good player. He’s a good one.” – Paul Maurice on Sandis Vilmanis

“It’s not fatigue. We seem to be pressing in the third [period], but we’re always chasing. Physically, we’re not getting tired. Mentally, when you’re trailing and then you have a lead and give it up … That’s mentally and emotionally draining. Guys have been through a crazy year with guys in and out.” – Matthew Tkachuk on the Panthers struggling to close out games

“We are just trying to work as hard as possible, trying to make simple plays and just put it on the net. The last couple of games it’s been working, so we’re just trying to grow that chemistry and grow our game.” – Sandis Vilmanis on playing with Cole Schwidnt

CATS STATS

- Sandis Vilmanis has recorded a point in three of his last four games.

- Sam Reinhart has notched multiple points in two of his last three games.

- Evan Rodrigues won a team-high 13 faceoffs.

- The Panthers led 81-49 in shot attempts.

- Aaron Ekblad logged a team-high four hits.

WHAT’S NEXT?

No room for error now.

In need of points before breaking for the Olympics, the Panthers will kick off a back-to-back with a battle against the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

