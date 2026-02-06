Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Fifth Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that in celebration of Black History Month, they have launched the fifth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for giving back to the South Florida community. Starting next week, all of the honorees’ stories will be announced throughout the month at FloridaPanthers.com and on Panthers social media channels.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Friday, Feb. 27 when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted that night. Additionally, the Panthers will have the Dillard High School Drumline and University of Miami's National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) performing throughout the night.

The evening will also include an exclusive merchandise collection at Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com with the opportunity to bid on exclusive Black History Night jerseys designed by local South Florida artist Nathan Delinois (Nate Dee) through the Florida Panthers Foundation at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com. Delinois includes his Haitian background and the use of color in Haitian art in his work.

Anyone can purchase the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) and Divine 9 group ticket package here which includes one ticket to this night’s game, a pregame speaking panel, drink specials and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.