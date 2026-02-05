RECAP: Panthers 5, Bruins 4 (SO)

“I just try to do my best,” said Lundell, who’s done a fantastic job helping to fill the void left by injured captain Aleksander Barkov. “We all know where we are in the standings. All we can do is try and improve our game, win as many games as we can. These games are big.”
Early in the third period, the Panthers killed off their fifth penalty of the game.
Bringing the Bruins back to within a goal, Mark Kastelic went to the blue paint, stuck out his stick and tipped a point shot from Charlie McAvoy past Bobrovsky to make it 4-3 at 7:52.
On their sixth trip to the man advantage, the Bruins finally managed to break through Florida’s penalty kill when Casey Mittelstadt potted a rebound to make it 4-4 at 10:30.
With less than five minutes left in regulation, the Panthers kill off another power play.
“The PK was great,” Bobrovsky said. “The guys fought. They had good sticks. It’s an important component of our game, and the guys stood tall for that.”
Following a thrilling but scoreless overtime, the Panthers closed out the Bruins in the shootout behind goals from Lundell and Brad Marchand, as well as three stops from Bobrovsky.
With the 5-4 win, the Panthers improved to 2-0-0 against the Bruins this season.
For a team looking for a spark, you couldn't have asked for more.
“It’s good to get the win,” Marchand said. “They (the Bruins) are playing really well right now and competing hard. It’s just unfortunate we got in a little penalty trouble there. I thought we played a good game. Special teams were really good tonight and were the difference.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think we got some incredible performances. Sam Reinhart, just so good. I think I had (Anton) Lundell at 16 minutes through two periods. Sergei Bobrovsky. (Gustav) Forsling. We had so many guys play incredibly hard.” – Paul Maurice
“It’s important to have that emotion, to have that winning feeling. It builds the chemistry and build the locker room.” – Sergei Bobrovsky
“Obviously, I want to stay healthy. That’s number one. I’m just happy to be back. I was dealing with a minor injury, but now it’s good to be back. It’s almost time to go [to the Winter Olympics], but we still have a huge game tomorrow.” – Anton Lundell
CATS STATS
- The Panthers have scored seven power play goals over the last seven games.
- Anton Lundell recorded the third three-point period of his career.
- Evan Rodrigues won 64.3% of his faceoffs.
- Gustav Forsling saw a team-high 30:48 of ice time.
- Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola each blocked four shots.
- Sergei Bobrovsky made 12 high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
One game left before the break.
Closing out their back-to-back with a rivalry matchup, the Panthers will look to secure two more key points against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.
With puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET, the watch party will be at McSorley’s in Fort Lauderdale.