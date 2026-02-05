RECAP: Panthers 5, Bruins 4 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Earning the 450th win of his career, Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping three more shots in the shootout to backstop the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Snapping out of a four-game skid, the Panthers now sit at 29-24-3.

“It’s important,” said Bobrovsky, who became just the eighth goaltender in NHL history to reach 450 wins. “It’s important not only because of the points and the opponent it’s against, but also for the emotional atmosphere in the locker room. To get the win and feel that enjoyment and build that chemistry and build, step by step, our game.”

After having an early goal from Sam Bennett taken off the board due a successful offside challenge by the Bruins, the Panthers broke the ice for real when Eetu Luostarinen took advantage of a turnover and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a snipe to make it 1-0 at 4:22 of the first period.