FLORIDA PANTHERS & MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY & SCIENCE (MODS) UNVEIL ‘HOCKEY: FASTER THAN EVER’ EXHIBIT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers & Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) unveiled two interactive exhibits designed to engage families through movement, play and discovery. Game On: Adventure in Every Move and HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever are now open for the public.

Game On: Adventure in Every Move invites guests to explore creativity, strategy and problem-solving through games and challenges, while HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever delivers a fast-paced, science-driven experience exploring the skill, speed and innovation behind one of the world’s most exciting sports.

Both exhibits are presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, with additional support from Finally, Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans, Florida Panthers and the Shannon and Johnathan Robertson Charitable Fund.

As South Florida’s hometown team and two-time Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers bring championship energy and a strong local connection to HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever. The exhibition highlights the speed, precision and preparation behind elite hockey while celebrating the Panthers’ impact on the sport and its growing fan base across South Florida.

“MODS is committed to creating environments where families can learn through play, experimentation and shared experiences,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “Game On: Adventure in Every Move invites guests to explore how creativity and problem-solving shape the games we love, while HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever brings the science of speed, precision and skill to life.”

Game On: Adventure in Every Move

Designed and developed by the Minnesota Children’s Museum, Game On: Adventure in Every Move invites guests to discover how games, strategy and problem-solving connect people across generations. From classic tabletop favorites to digital and tech-enabled activities, families can explore how creativity, teamwork and curiosity come together through play. The exhibition highlights the evolution of gaming while creating an environment where guests of all ages can challenge themselves and one another.

HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever

Produced by Flying Fish in collaboration with the Montréal Science Centre and developed with support from the NHL and NHLPA, HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever blends sport and science through immersive, hands-on experiences. Interactive stations explore how physics, engineering, reaction time and human performance shape today’s game.

A dedicated Hometown Heroes section will spotlight South Florida’s hometown team and feature select local players, highlighting the people behind the game and the journeys that lead from community rinks to championship moments. Through stories, visuals and interactive elements, guests will gain a deeper appreciation for how hockey culture thrives locally and how elite performance is built over time.

Families can test reaction speed, measure the force of a simulated slap shot, explore the evolution of hockey equipment and step inside a replica locker room that reflects the culture and stories behind the sport.

“We are proud to build on our existing AR Florida Panthers scavenger hunt at MODS and excited to offer fans the opportunity to experience HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever,” said VP of Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo. “The exhibit invites the South Florida community to explore the science behind hockey demonstrating how physics and technology impact the sport.”

The Florida Panthers will also host onsite activations, special appearances and interactive moments inspired by the team, offering guests an even stronger connection to hockey in South Florida.

Both Game On: Adventure in Every Move and HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever are included with the MODS Discovery Pass. Tickets are available at mods.org/tickets.