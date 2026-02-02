What’s Brewing: Atlantic Division Battles; McSorley’s Watch Party

FORT LAUDERDALE – A very important week.

Sitting on a 28-23-3 record, the Florida Panthers (59 points) trail the Buffalo Sabres (67 points) by eight points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

But with three inter-division games this week, they’ll have a shot to make up ground.

Looking for some four-point swings within a jam-packed Atlantic Division in their final three games before the break, the Panthers will host the Sabres on Monday before facing the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning in a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s important to get our minds right and our bodies right for the battle and the grind that are going to be these three games,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, Feb. 2: vs. Buffalo Sabres – 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 4: vs. Boston Bruins – 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 5: at Tampa Bay Lightning – 7:30 p.m. ET

MCSORLEY’S WATCH PARTY

Join fellow Panthers fans on Thursday at McSorley’s in Fort Lauderdale to watch the Panthers take on the cross-state rival Lightning.

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

GADJOVICH ON TRACK

The Panthers could be closer to another return.

After suffering an upper-body injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25 and undergoing surgery in early November, Jonah Gadjovich was skating with the team in a regular contact-friendly sweater on Monday.

“He can take bumping now,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Gadjovich being on the ice during morning skate on Monday. “He'll have a couple of medical appointments during the break that will tell us if he's a potential player on the other side or just give us an idea how much longer it's going to be on the other side of the break.”

In 10 games prior to the injury this season, Gadjovich registered three points (3A), 30 hits and a +2 plus-minus rating.

