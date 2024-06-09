Bobrovsky’s unique routine key to success for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

Next, Bobrovsky drops to one knee and slides forward on his pad, stretching out one leg before switching to the other. He follows by pushing out on his inner edges down into a sort of half butterfly -- again forward and then backward -- before dropping into a full split while balancing on his inner edges and sliding forward.

When Bobrovsky stops at center ice, he remarkably pulls himself up on his inner edges in two or three small hops, finishing back in a standing position.

Most of what Bobrovsky is doing happens before coach Paul Maurice is on the ice. Having been around him for two seasons, Maurice has learned to mostly look the other way rather than wonder what his No. 1 goalie is doing.

“Some questions you don’t want to ask because then you may have to form an opinion,” Maurice said. “I don’t know the first time I saw it, but I’m leaving the rink after the pregame and I’m heading home, and I look down the hallway and he’s Olympic lifting in the hallway. He’s playing that night and I don’t know what the [heck] he’s doing, but I don’t need an opinion on that, and it’s really important that sometimes you just shut up and keep your eyes closed and keep moving.”

Maurice certainly can’t question the results. The Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season since Bobrovsky joined them after missing the previous three seasons. They are also in the Cup Final for the second straight year.

After Bobrovsky went 36-17-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts (tied for the NHL lead) during the regular season, he’s found another gear in the playoffs, posting a 13-5 record with a 2.08 GAA, .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in 14 of his 18 playoff starts, including 12 of his past 13, helping the Panthers move within three wins of their first championship after they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final last season. At 35 years, 262 days, Bobrovsky became the oldest goalie to open the championship round with a shutout, unseating Patrick Roy, who was 35 years and 233 days old when he blanked the New Jersey Devils for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the 2001 Cup Final.

“His preparation is incredible,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said Saturday. “You know his work ethic, his character, like everything you want in a teammate, especially a goalie, he is everything.”

By 10:45, Bobrovsky is doing some movement drills on his edges that most goalies do in and around their crease to warm up. Stolarz steps on the ice shortly after to begin his own warmup routine.

In his first season as Florida’s backup, Stolarz said he has talked a little with Bobrovsky about his routine.

“I just think it’s something that he kind of got used to, and he’s a creature of habit and he just sticks with it,” Stolarz said. “I always see him doing his edges every game day. I like to watch him in warmups before the games just when guys dump the pucks in, and we do the line rushes and just seeing how he does his little splits, and he can get up from a full split on his inside edges. It’s just super impressive.”

Bobrovsky needs help for the next part of his routine. Enter forward Steven Lorentz, who usually takes the ice around the same time as Stolarz and warms up with some skill work while waiting for Bobrovsky to signal that he’s ready to face shots.

Bobrovsky summons his teammate by shouting “Steve-O!” Lorentz responds by yelling “Bob-O!” and skates over to join Bobrovsky at one end of the ice, where Tallas has set up a group of pucks in the high slot.

“That’s just kind of been our thing,” Lorentz said. “I don’t know how that started, but we do it every time and that’s how I know he’s ready to rock and he needs me there.”

Lorentz inherited the job from retired forward Patric Hornqvist, now a scouting and development consultant for Florida, who was Bobrovsky’s warmup partner at the end of last season, when he could skate but was unable to play because of a concussion. Lorentz started doing it in training camp and continued during the season when he wasn’t playing much as an extra forward.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” said Lorentz, who has played in 13 of Florida’s 18 playoff games after dressing for 38 games during the regular season. “When I wasn’t playing there for a little while, I thought I might as well contribute in this way. If I can’t be on the ice playing games, I can help Bobby out.”