Oilers confident they can solve Bobrovsky in Game 2 of Cup Final

In as much as the Oilers carried the play in Game 1 on Saturday, they did not follow through on exploiting what the statistics say is Bobrovsky’s Achilles heel. They outshot the Panthers 32-18, but too many of Edmonton’s Grade-A chances resulted in low shots, all of which the acrobatic goalie turned aside in a 3-0 victory to give Florida a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

If the Oilers hope to solve Bobrovsky, who's developed a cult following known as “Bob Lovers” here in South Florida, they’ll have to heed the advice of their goalie coach Dustin Schwartz in their pre-scout of the Panthers and begin targeting the upper portions of the net if they hope to even the series.

“’Schwartzy’ definitely gave us some stuff,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said, adding that Bobrovsky is “so good low.”

In the end, Edmonton ended up learning that lesson the hard way.

In the first period alone, quick, accurate seam passes from the back end found both Nugent-Hopkins and fellow forward Adam Henrique behind the Panthers defense and in alone on Bobrovsky. On both occasions, the Oilers player in question tried a move that resulted in a low shot. On both occasions, the attempt was thwarted.

“Obviously if I could do it again, I’m going to try and get that up over his pad,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Even then, he’s really quick side to side. When he gets moving side to side, you want to get it high, that’s your best chance. He’s an athletic goalie, he’s going to take up most of the bottom of the net.

“We had a few looks like that where you think you’ve got him, but he doesn’t quit on it. If I go back or have a little more time on that play, I probably do it a little bit different, in the moment. You have what the scouting report is, but you’re also reading the play and trying to make the best play that you can.”