Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Makes 32 saves, Verhaeghe scores 10th goal of playoffs for Florida

SCF, Gm1: Oilers @ Panthers Recap

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. They are in the Cup Final for the second straight season, having lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games last season.

Stuart Skinner made 15 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 Final hold an all-time series record of 64-20 (.762), including 51-10 (.836) when starting at home. Each of the past three Cup champions won Game 1 of the Final.

Game 2 will be here Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

This was the first Cup Final game for Edmonton center Connor McDavid, who was selected No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Oilers. They are in their first Final since 2006, when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

McDavid leads the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) but was held without a point Saturday for the first time in five games.

Verhaeghe made it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period on Florida’s first shot, pushing a pass from Barkov past Skinner. Verhaeghe has 10 goals this postseason, one shy of the Panthers playoff record, set by Matthew Tkachuk last season. Thirteen of Verhaeghe’s 25 NHL postseason goals have given Florida the lead.

Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 2:16 of the second period when he lifted a shot past the glove of Skinner from the right hash marks at 2:16. The play was set up by Sam Bennett, who dumped the puck in off the end boards, beat Edmonton defenseman Cody Ceci to it and feathered a pass that eluded Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and found Rodrigues in the slot.

Luostarinen scored into an empty net with five seconds remaining in the third period for the 3-0 final.

