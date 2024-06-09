Barkov has been ‘force all playoffs’ for Panthers on road to Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Wayne Gretzky reached back into history to find a comparison.
“I just said to my wife sitting there during the first period, I said, ‘No. 16 is the best defensive hockey player I’ve seen since Bryan Trottier.’ … And he’s good offensively, too, like Trottier was,” Gretzky said on the Sportsnet panel during the first intermission of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
It was a high compliment for Aleksander Barkov, a high compliment for a player who historically has been overlooked and underappreciated but who, with the retirement of former Boston Bruins center and six-time winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy, Patrice Bergeron, has been elevated to the best defensive center in the NHL.
It seems, finally, that Barkov is getting his due.
Barkov, after all, has helped lead the Florida Panthers to the Cup Final for the second straight season, an impact player offensively and defensively, getting them to the position where they lead the best-of-7 series 1-0 against the Edmonton Oilers heading into Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).