Hispanic Excellence: Education

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers commemorate their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

The Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond. This includes business owners, educators, creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more.

These honorees' stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month

Additionally, the Panthers will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Monday, Feb. 2. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized that night at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted leaders in business, nonprofit and public service, and wellness, sports, and entertainment.

For the final week, the Panthers recognize honoree's in education.

Guidance Counselor - Westchester Elementary School ​

Myra Brahms has dedicated the past 23 years to the counseling profession with unwavering commitment and compassion. Deeply passionate about supporting students, she is known for being present, truly listening, and helping them navigate challenges with empathy and care. She began her impactful work at Lyons Creek Middle School and now continues to serve the community at Westchester Elementary School. A unique aspect of her counseling approach is her partnership with Zoey, her certified AKC Bonafide therapy dog. Together, they have created a warm and supportive environment for students and families alike. One of Myra’s standout initiatives is the Bones to Books program, which she developed and launched at the Northwest Regional Library. This monthly program fosters literacy and emotional well-being by offering children the opportunity to read to Zoey in a calm, nonjudgmental setting. Through her professional expertise, innovative programs, and heartfelt commitment, Myra Brahms exemplifies excellence in school counseling and continues to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and families.​

Director, Programs - University of Miami Miller School of Medicine​

Janet Bringuez-Sanchez serves as the Director of Programs for Community Engagement at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, where she leads Medical Scholars Pathway Programs—initiatives designed to nurture and prepare future physicians. Janet is a proud Cuban American, first-generation college student. A passionate advocate for broadening access and fostering belonging in healthcare. Through strategic programming and partnerships, Janet focuses on creating inclusive, supportive environments that equip aspiring medical professionals with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities needed to thrive academically, professionally, and personally.

Student – University of Pennsylvania Wharton​

Stephany Moura, an incoming first-year student at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, was born and raised in Pompano Beach, Florida. Graduating 4th in her high school class of 309, she earned numerous leadership and service distinctions while serving as Senior Class President, Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) Student Liaison, and an elementary school teacher assistant at a Title I school. Over her three years on the PTSA board, she helped fundraise more than $100,000 annually, achieved 100% teacher and faculty participation, and led efforts to increase student involvement. As Senior
Class President, she successfully raised over $12,000 in one year to support class initiatives, while also organizing school events, tutoring younger students, and volunteering at community drives and educational programs for underserved populations. A first-generation American whose family emigrated from Brazil, Stephany was featured on CBS News Miami in August 2024 as South Florida’s “Student Who Shines.” A passionate sports fan who loves hockey and football, she hopes to combine her leadership experience and dedication to service to create educational programs and community initiatives within the sports industry.​

Librarian Senior/Assistant Manager – Broward County Library​

María Vega is the Assistant Manager/Librarian Senior at the Hollywood Branch of the Broward County Library and the Immediate Past President of REFORMA de Florida. She graduated from Broward Couty’s Boyd Anderson High School and has degrees from the University of Michigan, Wayne State University, and Kent State University. She is a member of the Children and Young Adult Services Committee of REFORMA, the National Association to promote library services to Latinos and Spanish speakers. María recently served as the Co-Chair for the Graphic Novel and REFORMA’s Collaboration to create the first ever Core List of the best Latinx graphic novels. Growing up as a Mexican American in South Florida gave María a deep desire to serve the Hispanic community—from teaching at migrant camps in Michigan to translating for volunteer doctors in rural Ohio to interviewing Hispanic authors at the Miami Book Fair, María has always put her community first. Currently María is focusing on creating a love of lifelong learning and reading among children, teens, and their caregivers. You can find her at the Panther’s Summer Reading Tour as the unofficial hockey bibliotecaria (librarian) or hosting bilingual storytime at the Broward County Library’s Pop-Up Hollywood Branch while the Hollywood Library is being rebuilt after a recent fire.

