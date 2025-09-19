Hispanic Excellence: Business

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers commemorate their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

The Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond. This includes business owners, educators, creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more.

These honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and on Panthers social media platforms at @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Additionally, the Panthers will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Monday, Feb. 2. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized that night at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

For the first week, the Panthers will recognize each of the honoree's that are business leaders.

Regional Manager, Southeast USA - Tajin​​

Raúl de la Barrera serves as the Regional Manager of the Southeastfor Tajin. Raúl studied at The University of Guadalajara and bringsover a decade of experience in sales &marketing to Tajin. Focusedheavily on growth across the Southeast, Raúl oversees a range ofinitiatives that include product development, client engagement,merchandising, and strategic market expansion. His ability to bridgecreative vision with operational execution ensures Tajin remains top-of-mind with both retail partners and end consumers. With a deepunderstanding of consumer behavior and regional trends, Raúlplayed a key role in the launch of Tajin’s recent national campaign,encouraging consumers across the country to discover new ways to“Tajin It.” In his cross-functional capacity, Raúl also supportsbroader brand positioning efforts, contributing to awarenesscampaigns, promotional activations, and long-term strategies formarket penetration. His leadership continues to shape Tajin’strajectory, making the brand a household name in diversecommunities nationwide. ​

Pitmaster, Chef & Owner - Apocalypse BBQ

Jeff Bud is the founder and pitmaster behind Apocalypse BBQ, Lala’sBurgers, and La Santamariya: three distinct yet deeply connected culinaryconcepts born in Miami and built for the community that raised him. Aproud Miamian with Brazilian and Argentine roots, Jeff turned a pandemicpivot and a backyard smoker into a full-blown phenomenon, creatingwhat many consider to be the city’s best (and boldest) take on BBQ. Acancer survivor, former marketer, and self-taught chef, Jeff is known notonly for his cafecito-rubbed ribs, brisket croquetas, and smokedmaduros—but for the warmth, grit, and heart that fuel every dish. In a citywhere many chase the next trendy neighborhood, Jeff planted deeperroots. Jeff has reimagined what hospitality looks like, he’s made Kendallcool and built something no one else is doing in Miami right now: a viral,homegrown culinary brand made for locals, by someone who is a local. ​

Founder and Managing Attorney - N400 Harbor Immigration Law​

Dario Castaneda is the founder and managing attorney at N400Harbor Immigration Law. Born and raised in Mexico, he emigratedto the US, and as an immigrant himself, he understands the uniquechallenges immigrants who are coming to the United States face.Dario Castaneda received his Juris Doctor from Loyola UniversityChicago School of Law in 2015, where he was active in the PhiAlpha Delta Legal Fraternity and served as an arbitrator with theInternational Commercial Arbitration and CISG Team. He holds aB.A in Political Science and Philosophy from Loyola University ofChicago (2011) and is licensed to practice before the State ofIllinois Supreme Court and in all 50 US States for federalimmigration law. Dario serves as a consultant for the MexicanConsulate in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. He is an active member ofthe American Immigration Law Association (AILA), serving onmultiple committees. He has been featured in the Chicago Tribuneand on local radio stations. Dario invests his time and energy intopersonally supporting each client and their family, guiding themthrough complex and often overwhelming processes withcompassion, patience, and clarity. Dario's professionalachievements have been recognized, most notably when he wasawarded the 2024 Distinguished Alumni Award from OaktonCollege for his exceptional accomplishments and inspirationalservice to the community. ​

Chief Credibility Officer - Cobreiro Comms​

Karla Cobreiro is the founder and Chief Credibility Officer of Cobreiro Comms, a boutique public relations and communications collective based in Miami. A Cuban immigrant and proud Miamian, Karla launched Cobreiro Comms in 2025 after more than a decade of leading high-impact work across government, corporate, and agency roles. Today, she helps individuals and organizations find their voice, own their story, and step fully into their power, whether that means landing on a Forbes stage or navigating a Category 5 crisis. Her work spans industries and has helped clients secure national visibility in Forbes, Axios, CNBC, and The Miami Herald; recruit volunteers and fundraisers for grassroots campaigns; and earn high-profile moments of recognition, from commencement stages to national media. She’s led crisis response efforts for public institutions like the Miami International Airport, helped C-suite executives build thought leadership platforms, and supported brands like NBCUniversal, Teach For America, Swire Properties, José Andrés Group, Marriott, and more. In just her first year of business, she launched a consulting model to support small businesses, founders, and nonprofit leaders who wouldn’t otherwise have access to senior-level PR counsel. Karla is a storyteller, strategist, and cultural connector with a flair for the unforgettable.​

Sales Director – Coca-Cola Beverages of Florida​

Thomas Guia serves as the Sales Director for Coca-ColaBeverages of Florida. He joined Coca-Cola Beverages Floridain 2017, first as Area Sales Manager for South Florida beforebeing promoted to Sales Director in 2018. With more than adecade of experience in sales leadership, Guia is known forhis commitment to his customers, his team, and hiscommunity. He is a strong advocate for bringing peopletogether—whether for business, learning, communityservice, or celebration. Each year, he leads a majorcommunity effort by supplying the City of Miami with Coca-Cola beverages during the holidays. He also organizes a foodbank for those in need, recruiting other business partners tojoin the cause and expand its impact. A true mentor, Guia isdedicated to helping his team members excel and grow. Hisleadership has influenced the development of many Hispanicleaders within Coca-Cola Beverages Florida in theMiami/Dade area, leaving a lasting mark on the company’sculture and the community he proudly serves.​

CEO - True Grade, LLC​

Antonio Malave, CEO of True Grade, LLC, exemplifies Hispanic Excellence through visionary leadership and global impact. With over 17 years of experience in the food and beverage industry across the U.S. and South America, he has built one of the world’s leading food distributors to the cruise line sector, anchored in sustainability, innovation, and quality. A graduate of the University of Florida with a B.S. in Food Science, Antonio brings deep expertise in seafood sourcing, logistics, and foreign trade zone operations. Under his leadership, True Grade has expanded into new markets and product categories, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, as a Top Minority Business, and as one of the Best Workplaces. His strategic vision and commitment to technology, ethical sourcing, and environmental responsibility have positioned True Grade as a trusted partner for leading cruise lines, food service providers, and retail brands. More than a successful entrepreneur, Antonio is a role model whose work uplifts others and drives meaningful change across industries. His dedication to inclusive growth reflects the values of the Hispanic community and sets a new standard for excellence in food logistics.​

