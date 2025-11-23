RECAP: Oilers 6, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers fought hard but couldn’t dig themselves out of a deep early hole in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Falling to 11-9-1, the Panthers trailed 4-1 before eventually making it a 4-3 game.

Despite that strong push, the Oilers pulled away with two late empty-net goals.

“After they got a couple quick ones, we fought back and we played a pretty solid rest of the game,” forward Sam Bennett said of Florida’s determination in defeat. “We just couldn’t quite get that last one. It was a good push, but we just didn’t have quite enough.”

A late scratch, top-pair defenseman Aaron Ekblad missed tonight’s game for the Panthers due to an illness.

“We expect him to travel with us tomorrow,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Breaking the ice just 25 seconds after the puck dropped in the first period, Jack Roslovic squeaked a sneaky shot through Sergei Bobrovsky’s pads to put the Oilers on top 1-0.

Celebrating his 100th game in the NHL with a point, Mackie Samoskevich helped the Panthers even the score when he curled around the net with speed and sent a pass into the blue paint that Anton Lundell powered past Stuart Skinner to make it 1-1 at 6:30.