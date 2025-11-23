RECAP: Oilers 6, Panthers 3

Staying within their newfound striking distance, the Panthers killed off a power play for the Oilers late in the second period, with Tarasov making a pair of saves on the penalty kill.
In the dying seconds of the period, Tarasov then robbed Leon Draisaitl with an acrobatic toe save.
“It’s good when you’re cold and you’re just getting into the game to get shots,” Tarasov said. “It’s way easier to get in. The guys did a really good job in front of me.”
After leading 24-5 in scoring chances in the second period, the Panthers pressed the attacker further in the third period but couldn’t find the equalizer despite quality looks.
With just under three minutes left on the clock, the Oilers ended Florida’s hope of a comeback when Connor McDavid and Matt Savoie scored empty-net goals to make it 6-3.
“We generated enough to win; we just gave up too much to expect it,” Maurice said.
Getting a good warm-up as he prepares to man the crease on Monday against the Nashville Predators, Tarasov finished with 12 saves, including stopping all seven shots he saw in the third period.
“He was great,” Bennett said. “I can’t imagine it’s easy to come in cold, but he came in and did a great job.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think we got after it a little bit more [in the second half]. We were kind of sitting back early in the first. We a good push from every line and it seemed to be rolling over a little bit.” – Sam Bennett
“Everybody knows it’s a huge game coming into tonight. Everybody was ready. I just kind of prepared myself. After the first period, it could happen, you know? Just jumping in the game. A couple shots and it was a good feeling. The boys scored big goals.” – Daniil Tarasov
“It certainly was not a defensive struggle out there. It was a struggle at times, but not defensively.” – Paul Maurice
“Obviously, he’s (Gustav Forsling) the best defensive D-man in the league. He’s going to take care of you if you make a mistake. Just enjoy the game.” – Uvis Balinskis
CATS STATS
- Anton Lundell (1G, 1A) and Mackie Samoskevich (1G, 1A) each had multi-point games.
- Sam Reinhart has scored five goals during his six-game point streak.
- Sam Bennett has tallied three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games.
- Uvis Balinskis has logged two assists in his last three games.
- The Panthers led 38-31 in shots on goal.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Hitting the road for just one game, the Panthers will battle the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
To find out how to watch the game, click HERE.