Hispanic Excellence: Nonprofit & Public Service

Mayor – The City of Pembroke Pines​

Angelo Castillo is a Cuban born American raised in New York City. He is the City's 12th Mayor and thefirst of Hispanic origin. Earning an academic and athletic scholarship, he graduated from WagnerCollege with a degree in business administration and an MBA in finance. A graduate of New York LawSchool, he completed a senior executive's program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School ofGovernment and served as an executive in the Koch, Dinkins, Giuliani, Cuomo, and Patakiadministrations in New York. He was named director of US HUD’s Florida State Office of CommunityPlanning and Development in 1996, and Director of Human Services for Broward County in 1998, wherehe was responsible for a $250 million budget with 1,200 staff. He returned to US HUD as Deputy StateCoordinator for Florida in 2000. From 2003 until joining the Broward Sheriff's command staff in 2013, heserved as President and CEO of non-profit corporation. He also served as an adjunct professor at St.Thomas University’s Graduate School of Management. In 2004, Mr. Castillo was elected to thePembroke Pines City Commission becoming the first Hispanic American elected to serve on the CityCommission in 30 years. He has four times served as Vice Mayor of his home city. Castillo has served asa member of the Broward County Charter Review Commission, is a former Chair and current member ofthe Broward County Planning Council, the Broward MPO, and the Broward County Tourist DevelopmentCouncil. Other board experience includes board member emeritus Hispanic Unity of Florida, BrowardCounty Juvenile Justice Board, Broward County Health Facilities Authority, Family Central, and Womenin Distress boards of directors. Mr. Castillo has received numerous awards for his work in the field ofhealth and human services, housing and community development, economic development andgovernment finance. He was named Municipal Leader of the Year by the Broward County Council ofProfessional Firefighters, Humanitarian of the Year by the City of Hope Foundation, Humanitarian of theYear Broward Cystic Fibrosis Association, Elected Official of the Year by the Broward Coalition for theHomeless, and is a recipient of the Stephen R. Booher Memorial Award. In November of 2013, he wasnamed to the Broward Sheriff's executive team. As Director of Research and Strategic Planning at BSO,he was responsible for working with stakeholders to define the agency's mission, vision, and long-termgoals. A key responsibility of the department was to collect and analyze data that enhanced BSO’s corepublic safety missions and maximize funding opportunities for the agency. Castillo and his wife, areparents to two adult daughters, one a nurse practitioner and the other a public relations executive.Castillo is an avid reader, writer and when possible, he plays golf. He maintains a very active FacebookPage devoted to public affairs and civic engagement. He is a self-proclaimed moderate who believesthat "government works for us, not the other way around."​