Hispanic Excellence: Nonprofit & Public Service

By Florida Panthers
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers commemorate their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

The Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond. This includes business owners, educators, creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more.

These honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and on Panthers social media platforms at @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Additionally, the Panthers will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Monday, Feb. 2. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized that night at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

After honoring business leaders last week, the Panthers recognize honoree's in nonprofit and public service for week two.

CBP Officer - Department of Homeland Security​

Saul Aramboles serves as a Customs and BorderProtection Officer for the Department of HomelandSecurity. Right out of high school, he joined the U.S. Army.Over the course of the10 years, he proudly served in theArmy, he completed two tours in Iraq and fought in theGlobal War on Terrorism. Following his military service,Saul continued his mission to protect the nation byjoining the Department of Homeland Security. Today, he isthe proud father of two daughters and hopes they will oneday follow in his footsteps of service and sacrifice. Hisjourney reflects not only heroism and patriotism, but alsothe resilience of an immigrant who has dedicated his lifeto safeguarding the freedoms and opportunities of hisadopted home.​

Mayor – The City of Pembroke Pines​

Angelo Castillo is a Cuban born American raised in New York City. He is the City's 12th Mayor and thefirst of Hispanic origin. Earning an academic and athletic scholarship, he graduated from WagnerCollege with a degree in business administration and an MBA in finance. A graduate of New York LawSchool, he completed a senior executive's program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School ofGovernment and served as an executive in the Koch, Dinkins, Giuliani, Cuomo, and Patakiadministrations in New York. He was named director of US HUD’s Florida State Office of CommunityPlanning and Development in 1996, and Director of Human Services for Broward County in 1998, wherehe was responsible for a $250 million budget with 1,200 staff. He returned to US HUD as Deputy StateCoordinator for Florida in 2000. From 2003 until joining the Broward Sheriff's command staff in 2013, heserved as President and CEO of non-profit corporation. He also served as an adjunct professor at St.Thomas University’s Graduate School of Management. In 2004, Mr. Castillo was elected to thePembroke Pines City Commission becoming the first Hispanic American elected to serve on the CityCommission in 30 years. He has four times served as Vice Mayor of his home city. Castillo has served asa member of the Broward County Charter Review Commission, is a former Chair and current member ofthe Broward County Planning Council, the Broward MPO, and the Broward County Tourist DevelopmentCouncil. Other board experience includes board member emeritus Hispanic Unity of Florida, BrowardCounty Juvenile Justice Board, Broward County Health Facilities Authority, Family Central, and Womenin Distress boards of directors. Mr. Castillo has received numerous awards for his work in the field ofhealth and human services, housing and community development, economic development andgovernment finance. He was named Municipal Leader of the Year by the Broward County Council ofProfessional Firefighters, Humanitarian of the Year by the City of Hope Foundation, Humanitarian of theYear Broward Cystic Fibrosis Association, Elected Official of the Year by the Broward Coalition for theHomeless, and is a recipient of the Stephen R. Booher Memorial Award. In November of 2013, he wasnamed to the Broward Sheriff's executive team. As Director of Research and Strategic Planning at BSO,he was responsible for working with stakeholders to define the agency's mission, vision, and long-termgoals. A key responsibility of the department was to collect and analyze data that enhanced BSO’s corepublic safety missions and maximize funding opportunities for the agency. Castillo and his wife, areparents to two adult daughters, one a nurse practitioner and the other a public relations executive.Castillo is an avid reader, writer and when possible, he plays golf. He maintains a very active FacebookPage devoted to public affairs and civic engagement. He is a self-proclaimed moderate who believesthat "government works for us, not the other way around."​

Founder & CEO – Be Better Together ​

Alexa Diaz Formidoni was born in Quito, Ecuador, and her life story hasbeen marked by resilience and purpose. After losing her mother as ateenager, she discovered a calling to help others and pursued studies inpublic relations and marketing, shaping her ability to connect people andideas in powerful ways. Her nonprofit career began early and grew intoleadership roles where she championed volunteer engagement,expanded fundraising, and built partnerships that created opportunitiesfor individuals and families across South Florida. Those experiences gaveher a deep appreciation for the power of people working together to makechange possible. Today, Alexa is the Founder & CEO of •be bettertogether•, a social impact consulting firm that brings together a collectiveof experts and leaders to guide organizations and align missions in waysthat strengthen communities. With more than two decades of experience,she continues to lead with compassion, innovation, and integrity—honoring her Hispanic heritage by creating spaces where collaborationsparks lasting impact.​

Director – Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development​

​Maribel Feliciano is the Director of the Office of Economic and Small Business Development whose mission is to stimulate economic development by attracting, retaining, and expanding targeted industries, including a special focus on small business growth. As Director, she guides her office to work collaboratively with community partners administering programs and support that assist entrepreneurs and business owners in their quest to start, grow, and scale their businesses. Ms. Feliciano is the first Hispanic Woman in the history of the organization to hold the Director position, and she has over twenty-eight years of combined public and private sector multidisciplinary experience in comprehensive and land use planning, community and economic development, small business permitting and compliance, community outreach, sustainability, and strategic planning. She has a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Florida Atlantic University and is certified with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), the Florida Redevelopment Association – Redevelopment Professional, the American Contract Compliance Association, and Cornell University – Women in Leadership.​

Local Veteran Employment Representative - State of Florida

Felipe Gonzalez serves as a Local Veteran Employment Representative. He is a proud Mexican American and U.S. Army veteran whose life and career reflect a deep commitment to service, resilience, and community. Born and raised in California, Felipe is a first-generation American and the first in his family to graduate from high school and attend college, as well as to serve in the U.S. military. Felipe enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, before he was honorably discharged in 2016. Felipe now works as a Local Veterans' Employment Representative (LVER) for the State of Florida, assigned to Career Source Broward, where he assists local employers and veterans with employ needs through outreach leads and employment initiatives for veterans across Broward county. Through his efforts, CareerSource Broward Veteran Services he has helped to placed hundreds of veterans into meaningful employment, and has built partnerships with hundreds of employers. These achievements that have assaulted to position his region as a state leader in both categories. Felipe was also part of the team that produced one of the most successful Paychecks for Patriots job fairs in Florida drawing more than 1,400 job seekers and 200 employers and securing private sponsorships from El Car Wash and Dunkin Donuts. Beyond metrics, Felipe’s work ethic is rooted in his faith, empathy and lived experience. He has built strong collaborations with local and statewide organizations such as Mission United Broward, The Fire Watch, El Car Wash, OutPLEX, Day & Nite All Services Florida, Nova Southeastern University, JobNews USA, Broward Health and Broward College to ensure veteran customers have access to services such as housing, mental health care, dental health care and career development. Through every project, partnership, and personal interaction, Felipe remains committed to honoring his heritage, uplifting his fellow veterans, and walking in his faith.

Director of Donor Services - Gift of Life Marrow Registry​

Ana Miranda is the Director of Donor Services at Gift of LifeMarrow Registry, leading the team that guides blood stem celland marrow donors through every step of their journey once theyare identified as a match for a patient in need. She has been partof Gift of Life her entire professional career, starting in 2007 as a19-year-old assistant in the Cord Blood Program. Over the years,Ana has worked across every stage of donor services, frommatch notification and confirmatory typing to workup and follow-up, earning a reputation for her hands-on, compassionateapproach. She ensures donors feel safe, supported, andinformed, personally coordinating medical testing, travel logistics,and communication with transplant centers, while overseeingpost-donation care to safeguard their well-being. In 2022 shebecame Workup Manager, and in 2023 was named Director ofDonor Services. Born in Mexico and raised in Delray Beach, Anacurrently resides there with her husband Pedro, their childrenSadie and Pedro, and the family dog. For nearly two decades,she has been an unsung hero behind thousands of lifesavingtransplants, helping donors feel cared for so blood cancerpatients can receive a second chance at life.​

Associate Vice President, Community Health Strategies – YMCA of South Florida​

Emilia Solano is the Associate Vice President of Community Health Strategies for the YMCA of South Florida. Emilia has roots from Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, was born in New York and moved to South Florida when she was 6 years old. Emilia began her career at the YMCA in 2012 and oversees the operations for the Village of Allapattah YMCA Family Center in Miami and the Community Health team out of the L.A. Lee YMCA Family Center in Fort Lauderdale. Through her community outreach efforts, she has developed partnerships between the Y and multiple community organizations to secure access of services for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in South Florida. Emilia serves on the University of Miami’s Sylvester Community Advisory Board, GO2 For Lung Cancer ‘s READY Advisory Board, is a member of the Florida Community Health Worker Coalition, served in the Peace Corps in Paraguay, and actively seeks to advocate for community empowerment at all levels. She received her BA in Women’s Studies from FAU, as well as her Masters in International Public Health/International Health. Emilia is passionate about her son and enjoys traveling and going to the beach.​

Director of Public Policy & Strategic Initiatives – United Way Broward​

As Director of Public Policy & Strategic Initiatives at United WayBroward, Bruce Suarez champions policy and advocacy efforts thatuplift underserved voices, while also serving on the Public Policy andAdvocacy Committee for Hispanic Unity of Florida to empower andadvocate for the Hispanic community. Bruce’s professional experiencespans campaign and political organizing, legislative roles, and legalwork, giving him a well-rounded perspective on how to influence anddrive systemic change. Bruce brings extensive political experience andprofessional insight from previous roles such as Regional PoliticalOrganizer for the Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for U.S. Senate campaign,Legislative Aide to State Representative Dan Daley in the FloridaHouse of Representatives, Legislative Assistant at the Pittman LawGroup, and Legal Assistant at the Levers Law Firm. A proud graduate ofFlorida State University, Bruce earned his degree in Political Scienceand International Affairs with a focus in Public Administration,graduating Cum Laude and receiving recognition as one of theuniversity’s top student leaders. His leadership and service haveearned him numerous honors, including a Certificate of SpecialCongressional Recognition, the FSU Torchbearer 100 Award, andinduction into the Garnet and Gold Key Leadership Honorary SeniorHall of Fame. Bruce also previously served as a Florida AmericanLegion Boys State Delegate, reflecting his longstanding commitment topublic service. His work continues to create meaningful impact for hiscommunity, and he aspires to be an intentional representative andadvocate for a more inclusive tomorrow.​

