Lundell takes Stanley Cup to amusement park in Finland

Anton Lundell has been on quite the ride during his NHL career, so why not take the Stanley Cup to an amusement park?

The 23-year-old Florida Panthers forward has played four NHL seasons, made the Stanley Cup Final three times and won it twice. It's hard to top that for a start to a career.

On Sunday Lundell brought the trophy to Linnanmaki Amusement Park in Helskini, Finland, just a short ride from his birthplace of Espoo.

"Linnanmaki was the place that came to mind. It's a legendary place, and I've spent a lot of time here, especially as a kid," Lundell said. "Great memories. I also remembered they do a lot of good here together, a lot of charity work, and those things are very important for me."