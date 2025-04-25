‘A welcome addition’: Ekblad set to return for Game 3 vs. Lightning 

FORT LAUDERDALE – Already owning a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers are about to get a big boost on their back end.

Aaron Ekblad is back.

After serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, the top-pair defenseman will finally make his return to the lineup when the Panthers host the Lightning in Game 3 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It’s huge for us,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “Obviously, he’s an elite defenseman.”

Prior to receiving his suspension, Ekblad had notched 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) and a +11 plus/minutes rating while averaging a team-high 23:31 of ice time over 56 games.

A key player on special teams for the defending Stanley Cup champions, he also averaged more than two minutes on both the power play (2:41) and penalty kill (2:26) per contest.

“Very unusual situation,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Ekblad’s return. “Usually, a player that’s out for 20 games has significant injury, and that really affects their rehab. I would say that Aaron’s probably in the best shape of his life right now. We’ll put him right back with his partner.”

In his return, Ekblad is expected to be reunited with Gustav Forsling on the top pair.

A stalwart duo, the Panthers had a 56.03% share of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Ekblad and Forsling were on the ice together during last year’s amazing playoff run to the Stanley Cup.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Florida led 41-29 in goals when the pair was deployed.

Unable to work with his teammates for the majority of his suspension, Ekblad said he spent much of his time drawing up his own drills based on what Forsling was doing during games.

"I was still able to skate and work out and draw up my own on-ice programs as best I could," said Ekblad, who was cleared to rejoin the Panthers in an official capacity on April 12. "I'd watch the games, I'd see something [Forsling] would do and I'd try to mimic it and practice the next day, so it was a good lesson in being my own coach for a little bit.”

Overall, the Panthers are just happy to five No. 5 back on the ice and in the locker room.

“Big thing, for sure.” Mikkola said. “On the ice, he’s a great player. He’s been a part of the group for a long time. In the locker room, he’s a loud guy and big character. It’s great to have him back.”