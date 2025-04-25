Barkov ‘hasn’t been ruled out yet’ for Game 3 vs. Lightning

Panthers captain leads team with 3 assists through first 2 playoff games

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Aleksander Barkov’s status remains up in the air.

After being the victim of a dangerous hit during Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena, the Florida Panthers star captain has yet to be cleared to return for Saturday’s Game 3 in Sunrise.

With the best-of-7 series shifting to Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers currently lead 2-0.

“He hasn’t been ruled out yet, and he hasn’t been cleared,” head coach Paul Maurice said after Friday's practice.

Barkov’s injury occurred near the midway point of the third period in Game 2.

With the puck nowhere in sight, Lightning forward Brandon Hagel launched himself at full speed into Barkov, who was sent violently crashing to the ice near Tampa Bay’s end boards.

Appearing dazed, Barkov eventually left the ice and did not return to the game.

After a review by the officials, Hagel was given a 5-minute major for interference.

On Friday, the Department of Player Safety announced that Hagel will have a hearing.

At the time of this writing, news of any supplementary discipline has yet to be released.

“You never want to see your captain go down,” forward Evan Rodrigues said.

The straw that stirs the drink for the Panthers, Barkov has played a key role in helping the team take a 2-0 series lead over their cross-state rival. In addition to dishing out a team-high three assists, he’s also been a demon in the faceoff dot, winning 66.7% of his draws.

During last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, Barkov’s 22 points were tied for the team lead.

"He's an irreplicable player," defenseman Seth Jones of Barkov, a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy. "One of the best centermen in the league. He's super important to our team."

The next update on Barkov will likely come prior to Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET puck drop.

Stay tuned.

