Barkov ‘hasn’t been ruled out yet’ for Game 3 vs. Lightning

FORT LAUDERDALE – Aleksander Barkov’s status remains up in the air.

After being the victim of a dangerous hit during Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena, the Florida Panthers star captain has yet to be cleared to return for Saturday’s Game 3 in Sunrise.

With the best-of-7 series shifting to Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers currently lead 2-0.

“He hasn’t been ruled out yet, and he hasn’t been cleared,” head coach Paul Maurice said after Friday's practice.

Barkov’s injury occurred near the midway point of the third period in Game 2.

With the puck nowhere in sight, Lightning forward Brandon Hagel launched himself at full speed into Barkov, who was sent violently crashing to the ice near Tampa Bay’s end boards.

Appearing dazed, Barkov eventually left the ice and did not return to the game.