RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 0

TAMPA BAY – A brick wall has been sighted in Tampa.

Stopping all 19 shots fired in his direction, Sergei Bobrovsky backstopped the Florida Panthers to a 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Setting a franchise record, the shutout was Bobrovsky’s fourth as a Panther.

“The amount of time he puts in to being great, you can’t be surprised,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

Righteous on the road, the Panthers are heading back to Sunrise with a 2-0 series lead.

“We put ourselves in a good position here,” said Seth Jones after the win. “We understand the series isn’t over, that’s a great team over there and they’re capable of putting up big numbers.”

As the Panthers expected, the Lightning came flying out of the gate.

Withstanding the early pressure, the penalty kill stepped up early and prevented any damage from the Lightning on the man advantage less than two minutes into the game.

Bending but not breaking, Bobrovsky stopped several high-danger shots in the first period.

Following up a two-goal Game 1, Nate Schmidt kept the offense rolling into Game 2.

Blasting in a one timer, No. 88 put the Panthers ahead 1-0 at 4:15.