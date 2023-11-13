PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders

EDMONTON, AB – When the puck drops between the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders on Monday night at Rogers Place, the Kris Knoblauch era behind the bench will begin in Oil Country.

The Oilers made significant changes to their coaching staff on Sunday morning by relieving Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson from their duties and announcing Kris Knoblauch as the club's next head coach, along with Paul Coffey being named an assistant coach.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity. It's been a crazy 24 hours for me," Knoblauch said during Sunday's press conference. "I was on the bench yesterday in Hartford and then on a plane to get here. To be able to coach the Edmonton Oilers – with such a strong hockey culture, history and passionate fans – to be here as a head coach is a little bit of a dream for me," he said.

A product of Imperial, Sask., Knoblauch spent the majority of his playing career in Edmonton, suiting up for the WHL's Edmonton Ice from 1996-98 before later spending five years with the University of Alberta Golden Bears from 1999 to 2004. Knoblauch served as the head coach of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack for the past five seasons after spending two years in Philadelphia as an assistant coach under current Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol.

The 45-year-old won two junior titles behind the bench in the WHL and OHL with the Kootenay Ice and Erie Otters – the latter of which came in 2016-17 while coaching current Oilers forward Warren Foegele and NHLers Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, Taylor & Darren Raddysh and Anthony Cirelli. Knoblauch coached Connor McDavid for all three of his years in Erie from 2012-15, including winger Connor Brown who was the Otters' captain for McDavid's first two seasons.

The coaching change made by Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson and General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland comes with the club owning a 3-9-1 record and the NHL's third-worst goals against per game (3.92) that's been elevated by a league-low combined save percentage (.864) and too many goals against coming off defensive mistakes.