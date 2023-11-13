TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers

Coffey on what he’s liked from the Oilers defencemen and what they can do to help limit some of those mistakes:

“I've liked everything about our blue line. Unfortunately, sometimes, we've been a little bit inconsistent. Why I say that is because there are guys that have really good games. I think the simplest thing for me, with Kris, Stewie and Gully, our approach is going to be just trying to get them as consistent as possible; not trying to play outside themselves; play their game and play the odds – know where you are in the ice at all times and stay off your backhand. But I like our defence. I think we've got a really good defence. But defence isn't one or two players, it's a group and I think if we play as a team, I’ve always said as a defenceman you need to know what your partner's doing before he does. I'd like us to communicate a little more, but I like our defence and we're only going to get better."

Knoblauch on his neutral-zone and defensive-zone philosophies:

"Throughout the neutral zone, I think you talk or you hear NHL coaches talk, ‘What is successful?’ It's about playing fast, moving the puck up immediately, getting the puck to the forwards to make plays, and the longer that we hold the puck and as we say, dust it off and slow the game down, all it allows is the opposition get into position, get into their structure, which makes it just more difficult to generate any offence. So one of the things Paul and I have been talking quite a bit about and what our team is going to hear about is playing fast. But mostly, that comes from our defencemen moving the puck up and we do have some defencemen that are very capable of skating the puck up. There are going to be times when that is necessary, but ultimately, it is getting the puck up the ice as quick as possible into our forwards' hands to make plays. Simpler is often the best play, so that answers your neutral zone question.

“As for the defensive zone, we're going to look at what the Oilers were doing in these past few games. Personally, I feel much more comfortable with more of a zone-structure defence. I think with the personnel that we have here, it's going to be very similar to what they were doing where a lot of teams in NHL are kind of going to that type of system where the defensemen stay in their quadrants, closer around to the net and have the forwards low forward expand a little bit more. Certainly, I want to be more aggressive in the defensive zone. The less time you spend in the D-zone, the less time there is for opportunities to take penalties, make mistakes and ultimately give up goals. I want to encourage our players to play fast and strong in the defensive zone, but I also want to be in the offensive zone where we can take advantage of them not being prepared and not being in their structure, because often that's where goals happen. They come off mistakes and the slower you play, the less opportunities. You have to take advantage of those mistakes. Great. Final question.

Knoblauch on what his arrival could help do for the Oilers this season:

“Well, I learned a lot of lessons in Hartford, junior hockey and my time in Philadelphia, but I think the most important thing is your players just have to feel good about themselves to perform. And right now, I see some guys who are very beaten up. They are frustrated, put so much pressure on themselves to perform, and it just hasn't been healthy for them. So sometimes you get a new head coach and it almost starts like it's a new regular season. Last season is over and you're starting a new one. It's fresh. Everyone starts and you hear about hitting the playoffs. Everyone's got zeros meaning no one's got a goal, no one's got an assist. It's a new season. Ultimately that's what you get with a new head coach. It's a reset and hopefully, our players see this. It takes the pressure off them and says, ‘Alright, let's get back to basics’ and I think it's just not going to happen with a new coach or a new message. But I do think that there is a very strong group in there, a very talented group, and things will get worked out and it'll be a very successful and entertaining hockey year.”