TALKING POINTS: Kris Knoblauch introduced as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers

Holland on the difficulty of relieving Manson of his duties following the passing of his wife Lana to cancer this past August:
“It was incredibly difficult. I would say it was emotional. You build relationships with people right? I went to Prince Albert in August for the celebration of life for Mance's wife, and my wife Cindy, they were good friends. So on top of just the decision, certainly there's that factor into the decision that made it all that much more difficult. So that's why today is an incredibly difficult day.”
Jackson on the coaching change being made collectively by the management group:
“Kenny said it best. I think we've been talking a lot every day since the beginning of the season, since we lost in Vancouver on opening night, and that dialogue has been going on the entire time. We agreed on a lot of things, and the one thing we agreed on was that we've been very inconsistent. We played 13 games. I think we probably played eight or nine really good periods in there. We've had stretches and games where we looked dominant and then, we've sort of fallen off. So that sort of was the theme of our discussion – our consistency is not where it needs to be. And we talked a lot the last two or three days. There was no ultimate decision-maker. We talked about it. I said, ‘What do you think? Here's what I think,’ and we came to the decision together.
Holland on little mistakes costing the Oilers and if accountability was an issue for the group under Woodcroft:
“You know what? That's a great question. I'm not sure if I got [the answer]. If I had the specific answer, we probably would have addressed it far sooner than this. The coaching staff was doing video every day. I've sat in a bunch of the meetings here over the last week as they worked on this and worked on that, so they're trying to hold them accountable. I think all coaches try to hold their players accountable. Some are better at it than others because maybe for whatever their message is or how they do it, I think it gets to be a little more difficult when you have a 21-man roster than when you have a 23-man roster. For the most part almost every game, we only can dress the players who are healthy. When you’ve got a 23-man roster – 14 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies – you can healthy scratch some forwards and you can healthy scratch a defenceman. We haven't had that at our disposal because of the salary cap and the decisions that I made on the team in the off-season. So that’s one tool that the coaches use that wasn’t at Jay’s fingertips. Certainly, you see in some games that players sit out for half a period or a period to get their attention. Woody and I did talk about that, so it's not like we haven't talked about that. Ultimately he didn’t do it. I was fine with that. I understood the reasons why.
"It's been these consistent mistakes – I call them boo-boo’s – they’re mental mistakes where you can do lots of good things, and all of a sudden you have one mental mistake, a bad pinch or a bad this or a bad turnover, and it's in the net. It's not only the ‘1’ that goes on the board, it's what it does to your whole team. Psychologically it’s like drip, drip, drip, and probably was something that we had going on again last year. Then at the deadline when we got Ekholm, I think we finished the ninth-best team in the league in goals against. But also, it's what it does to the team emotionally. They really responded to it, and now we're kind of back to drip, drip, drip. And I don’t really know if that’s on Woody. Obviously, we made a coaching change, and I'm hoping that with the coaching change, there's going to be fewer of those mental mistakes.”
Knoblauch on his approach towards accountability and limiting those mental mistakes:
“That's probably the most difficult thing with coaching, holding guys accountable, because as a coach, you don't want your players playing in fear. You don't want them every time they're over the boards thinking: ‘Is this the shift that I make a mistake and I'm out of the lineup? Is it when I get benched?’ You want your players to feel empowered that they can make a play and contribute to the team. But obviously, accountability is very important and as a coaching staff, it's very important for us to empower the players to have the confidence and make the right plays, give them guidance and direction on what to do in each situation, and if there are mistakes as a coaching staff, you got to be able to live with them. But if they're mistakes that happen over and over again, or if they're lazy mistakes, then obviously that's where you have to hold them accountable. And the biggest part of holding players accountable is just taking away ice time. Whether they come out of the lineup or you withhold their next shift, ultimately that's the currency that a head coach has.”