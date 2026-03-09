GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

LAS VEGAS, NV – Two vital points in Vegas secured.

Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl potted the goals the Edmonton Oilers needed in the third period on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena to earn themselves two valuable points in the Pacific Division playoff race in a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

"We played responsibly and hard defensively," Podkolzin said. "So I think that's the main point, and we need to continue to do that."

Trent Frederic and Noah Hanifin traded tallies in the second period after a scoreless opening frame before the Oilers pulled away in the final stanza, with Draisaitl's 34th goal of the season with 8:07 left in regulation standing up as the game-winner to cut the points gap between them & the Golden Knights to two in the Pacific Division.

"Every game from here on out, we're going to have to fight and claw," Ingram said. "It's time to go to work, and that's what we did today. So I think if we keep this effort and this mindset, we'll be okay. But I think that's the goal, for sure."

Podkolzin put the Oilers ahead on an unassisted breakaway early in the third period with his 15th goal of the campaign before Draisaitl tallied his eventual game-winner, with Jack Eichel's short-handed marker late in the contest giving the Golden Knights the chance to equalize with their net empty.

Kasperi Kapanen added the insurance marker into the empty net that was assisted by Connor McDavid, who contributed two assists to Edmonton's victory in the third period.

Goalie Connor Ingram made 24 saves for the victory and has now won three of his last four starts.

"I think this is a good example of what we can do," Ingram said. "But at the end of the day, this one's over. Let's move on. We've got three more left on this road trip. We got two points here, but it's the two-hour rule: enjoy it for two hours, then we turn the page."

The Oilers will continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday night with another tough matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.