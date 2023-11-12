News Feed

POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday
GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks
BLOG: Oilers using adversity as motivation to drive improvement
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks
RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell
GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters
RELEASE: Oilers place Campbell on waivers
GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks
BLOG: Oilers begin new segment where their early-season struggles began
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Woodcroft & Manson, hire Knoblauch

Kris Knoblauch was in his fifth season as bench boss of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack and had led the team to a 7-3-1 record through their first 11 games

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Sunday morning that Head Coach Jay Woodcroft and Assistant Coach Dave Manson have been relieved of their duties.

Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties immediately, while Paul Coffey will join the bench as an assistant.

Knoblauch was in his fifth season as bench boss of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolfpack – affiliate of the New York Rangers – and had led the team to a 7-3-1 record.

Prior to joining Hartford, Knoblauch spent two season as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers after guiding the Erie Otters to the Ontario Hockey League championship in 2016-17.

The 45-year-old from Imperial, Sask. played five seasons as a winger with the University of Alberta Golden Bears before starting his coaching career in 2006-07 as an assistant with the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders. He won a WHL title with the Kootenay Ice in 2010-11 before taking over as bench boss of the Otters in 2012-13.

He coached Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Erie for all three of his OHL seasons.