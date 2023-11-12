GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

SEATTLE, WA – How about that Hyman?

Zach Hyman recorded a natural hat trick in the first period to claim his second career hat trick and power the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Hockey Night in Canada.

"He was bound and determined to make sure were coming out with a lead in that first period, and I think all of his goals were within about a four or five-foot radius," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "So that speaks to the game he was willing to play tonight as a person, an A-1 person, and is a fantastic leader."

The 31-year-old winger scored twice at even strength and once with the man advantage in an 8:46 stretch of the opening frame, while Dylan Holloway provided extra insurance before the first intermission with his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign by tucking a bounce off the back boards into the top corner with less than 18 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Netminder Stuart Skinner was beaten once on 18 shots from off an unlucky redirection off the skate of Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz in the final frame, but the Edmonton product made the big saves when necessary, including robbing former Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson in the third period, to backstop the Oilers to their first win in four games.

"I think it's big. It was a hard game to win," Skinner said. "It was hard-fought and that's what it takes to win in the NHL. We've got to just keep on doing that and keep on doing the things that are going to make us successful."

The Oilers head home to Rogers Place to host the New York Islanders on Monday night before rematching the Kraken on Wednesday.