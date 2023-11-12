POST-GAME: Hyman having hot start to season

SEATTLE, WA – His name is Zach and he's been picking up the slack.

On an Edmonton Oilers team that features the reigning Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner, 64-goal scorer Connor McDavid, as well as three-time 50-goal scorer Leon Draisaitl, another candidate has emerged as the club's top offensive producer through 13 games, as Zach Hyman has found the back of the net seven times.

The 31-year-old has really hit his goal-scoring stride since signing with the Oilers ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, as he lit the lamp 27 times that year, then broke that personal-best mark again with 36 last season.

Hyman's second-career hat trick – and first of the natural variety – during Saturday's 4-1 Edmonton win in Seattle puts him on pace for 44 goals this season, as he's stepped up with some important offence while other top guns Draisaitl (five goals), McDavid (two), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (three) and Evander Kane (three) look to find their scoring touch as well.