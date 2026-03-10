PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

The Oilers face the Central Division-leading Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday night

Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00pm MDT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

The Oilers battle for an important 4-2 victory over Vegas on Sunday

DENVER, CO – Let's keep the ball rolling.

The Edmonton Oilers will try to carry their momentum generated from a massive win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday into another challenging road tilt against the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

"I think this is a good example of what we can do," Ingram said. "But at the end of the day, this one's over. We've got three more left on this road trip. We got two points here, but it's the two-hour rule: enjoy it for two hours, then we turn the page."

The Oilers earned a 4-2 victory in a 'must-win' clash with their divisional rivals last time out to begin their four-game road trip at T-Mobile Arena, picking up the two valuable points that were up for grabs to reduce the gap between them and second place in the Pacific Division to two while sitting only three back of the Anaheim Ducks for top spot.

The Oilers secure two important points with a 4-2 win over Vegas

Sunday's win over the Golden Knights came in the second of four matches in one of the toughest (if not the hardest) stretches of their regular season, which saw them begin at home against Carolina on Friday before continuing the gauntlet on the road against Vegas, Colorado, and Dallas – three of which represent the top three teams in the NHL.

Trent Frederic scored his second goal in four games in the second period before the Golden Knights tied it up, but Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl tallied the goals that were vital to Edmonton's victory in the final 20 minutes to secure victory with their respective 15th and 34th goals of the season, helping make up for Jack Eichel's short-handed tally late until Kasperi Kapanen could ice the contest with an empty-netter.

Connor Ingram made 24 saves in front of a resilient Oilers defence that did a great job pushing the Golden Knights to the outside and limiting chances, which for them is the blueprint to their success with their proven ability to score goals.

Connor talks after stopping 24 shots in Sunday's win over Vegas

"I thought we did everything we've been talking about," Ingram said. "We talked about packing it tight in the D zone and just playing good defence. We're good enough. We're going to get chances no matter what, so as long as we take care of the puck in that end, we're going to be fine."

The Oilers will have extra motivation to compete hard against Colorado, considering their playoff position is still to be determined and their heavy 9-1 loss to the Avalanche in their last meeting at Rogers Place back on Nov. 8 despite their penalty kill going a perfect 7-for-7 that night.

Tuesday will be the first meeting between former Team Canada teammates Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar since their 2-1 defeat in the gold-medal game of Milano Cortina 2026 last month.

McDavid and MacKinnon sit first and second in the NHL scoring in the race for this year’s Art Ross Trophy with 108 and 104 points, respectively, while Evan Bouchard (73) and Cale Makar (66) are first and third among defencemen in points.

