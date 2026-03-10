PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

DENVER, CO – Let's keep the ball rolling.

The Edmonton Oilers will try to carry their momentum generated from a massive win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday into another challenging road tilt against the Central Division-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

"I think this is a good example of what we can do," Ingram said. "But at the end of the day, this one's over. We've got three more left on this road trip. We got two points here, but it's the two-hour rule: enjoy it for two hours, then we turn the page."

The Oilers earned a 4-2 victory in a 'must-win' clash with their divisional rivals last time out to begin their four-game road trip at T-Mobile Arena, picking up the two valuable points that were up for grabs to reduce the gap between them and second place in the Pacific Division to two while sitting only three back of the Anaheim Ducks for top spot.