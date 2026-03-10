PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

"I thought we did everything we've been talking about," Ingram said. "We talked about packing it tight in the D zone and just playing good defence. We're good enough. We're going to get chances no matter what, so as long as we take care of the puck in that end, we're going to be fine."
The Oilers will have extra motivation to compete hard against Colorado, considering their playoff position is still to be determined and their heavy 9-1 loss to the Avalanche in their last meeting at Rogers Place back on Nov. 8 despite their penalty kill going a perfect 7-for-7 that night.
Tuesday will be the first meeting between former Team Canada teammates Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar since their 2-1 defeat in the gold-medal game of Milano Cortina 2026 last month.
McDavid and MacKinnon sit first and second in the NHL scoring in the race for this year’s Art Ross Trophy with 108 and 104 points, respectively, while Evan Bouchard (73) and Cale Makar (66) are first and third among defencemen in points.