PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

The Oilers return from a five-day break with a visit from the Hurricanes to Rogers Place on Thursday

GettyImages-1244113903
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers resume their schedule after a five-day break with a visit from the Carolina Hurricanes to Rogers Place on Wednesday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers practice at Rogers Place on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

EDMONTON, AB – There are pros and cons when it comes to getting a five-day break amidst a four-game winning streak, but the Edmonton Oilers think there’ll be plenty more good to outweigh the bad.

The Blue & Orange launched themselves into their extended layoff to begin the month of December with a comeback 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets this past Thursday, with Leon Draisaitl’s power-play tally with 2:13 remaining in regulation completing the late turnaround for the Oilers to claim their fourth straight victory.

Before Darnell Nurse scored almost four-and-a-half minutes earlier to equalize, the Oilers penalty kill turned away two third-period opportunities for the Jets with the man advantage to keep the deficit 1-0 after having a streak of 21 straight kills shorthanded snapped on Cole Perfetti’s first-period marker.

Edmonton lost three games in a row on the road before assembling their current four-game win streak, where they’ve outscored their opponents 20-7 thanks in large part to their resurgent power play (46.7 percent) and penalty kill (93.8 percent).

“You want both of them to be clicking and doing well,” Draisaitl said. “I think our PK guys have actually done an incredible job the last couple of games, and those kills are just as big as scoring one on the power play or scoring five-on-five, so the guys that have been on there have done a great job.”

Leon speaks to the media after Tuesday's Oilers practice

While they might’ve liked to keep the games coming while riding their four-game heater, the break in the schedule provided the players and coaches some valuable time to recalibrate before returning to work with three straight practice days in preparation for Wednesday’s visit from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Since the start of last season, NHL teams are 26-16-6 overall when having five or more days off in between games.

“It can be tough for the guys where we have some momentum and you don't want to kill that with a long break,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But I think we also did have a bunch of guys that benefitted from this break who were a little banged up and not necessarily injured, but some time off hopefully will help them at this level.”

“I think it was great for us as a group,” Draisaitl added. “I think we had a lot of guys that were nagging a couple of injuries, so those days are always nice to have and just reset a little bit.

“Obviously we're on a bit of a roll, so in general I think we probably would have liked to keep playing to keep the rhythm up, but we're going to get back at it tomorrow and look to continue that.”

Kris speaks to the media following Tuesday's team practice

The Hurricanes are a fast-paced team that will challenge the Oilers to have an equally good start coming out of their extended break after having four goals put past them in the first period of a 6-3 defeat on Nov. 22 at PNC Arena.

Carolina is 7-1-1 in their last nine meetings with the Oilers, having been led by Sebastian Aho with 23 points (9G, 14A) over 13 career games played for an average of 1.77 points per game versus Edmonton, which ranks the highest all-time out of any player with a minimum of 10 games against the club.

The Hurricanes haven’t been able to carry their home form (8-2-1) onto the road this season, where they’re 6-7-0.

“I think their aggressiveness catches a lot of teams off guard and is tough to handle,” Draisaitl said. “To me, they’re one of those teams you need to make two or three really good hockey plays in a row to even get a look at the net, so they've played that way for a lot of years now and it’s a good test for us tomorrow.”

Since that 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes two weeks ago, the Oilers have been getting much better results thanks in large part to their improved power play and penalty kill, but their reduction in odd-man rushes against has been a big contributor to some improved defensive play.

“I think we've tightened things up defensively, especially off the rush, and then I think the special teams lately have been really good,” Coach Knoblauch said. “Since we played Carolina I think the penalty kill has been good, but I think power play had been struggling and not clicking. But right now, I feel that's been going the way it should be.”

Draisaitl's game-winner in Winnipeg is the Smart Play of the Week

VIDEO

WRITTEN

