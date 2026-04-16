BLOG: NHL announces dates for Game 1 of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – The National Hockey League announced on Thursday the schedule for the opening games of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, including two tentative dates for the Edmonton Oilers pending the results of tonight's action around the League to conclude the regular season.

With a single point against the Vancouver Canucks tonight, the Oilers would secure home-ice advantage in the First Round and host either the Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks on Monday, April 20 at Rogers Place at a time still to be determined.

A regulation loss and wins for either the Ducks or Kings in their final games on Thursday would see the Oilers go on the road to begin the series between the Pacific Division's second and third seeds on Sunday.

In the case of a regulation defeat and wins for both Anaheim and Los Angeles, the Oilers would finish as the WC2 and face the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 on Sunday, April 19 at Ball Arena at a time still TBD.

The NHL also confirmed that the full First Round schedule will be announced when finalized following the conclusion of the regular season on Thursday.

Saturday, April 18 – Game 1

3 p.m. ET Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes

5:30 p.m. ET Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

8 p.m. ET Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Sunday, April 19 – Game 1

Time TBD Western Conference Wild Card #2 at Colorado Avalanche

Time TBD Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning

Time TBD Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres

Time TBD Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights

Monday, April 20 – Game 1

Time TBD Pacific Division #3 at Pacific Division #2