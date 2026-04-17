RELEASE: Oilers to face Ducks in opening round

EDMONTON, AB – The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set as the Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks in the first round starting on Monday.

Thursday's Oilers win over the Canucks in the regular-season finale solidified their spot as the second seed in the Pacific Division, while Anaheim's victory in Nashville locked them into third place.

Here is the game schedule for the opening round series:

GAME 1 @ EDM – Monday, April 20, 8PM MT

@ EDM – Monday, April 20, 8PM MT GAME 2 @ EDM – Wednesday, April 22, 8PM MT

@ EDM – Wednesday, April 22, 8PM MT GAME 3 @ ANA – Friday, April 24, 8PM MT

@ ANA – Friday, April 24, 8PM MT GAME 4 @ ANA – Sunday, April 26, 7:30PM MT

@ ANA – Sunday, April 26, 7:30PM MT GAME 5 @ EDM – Tuesday April 28, TBD*

@ EDM – Tuesday April 28, TBD* GAME 6 @ ANA – Thursday April 30, TBD*

@ ANA – Thursday April 30, TBD* GAME 7 @ EDM – Saturday, May 2, TBD*

The Oilers and Ducks have squared off twice previously in the playoffs, with Edmonton earning a five-game victory in the 2006 Western Conference Final and Anaheim emerging in seven games in the second round of the 2017 bracket.

The Oilers won two of three meetings in the 2025-26 season series, taking both home games 7-4 and 4-2, while the Ducks won 6-5 in Anaheim.

Tickets for all first-round home games are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets, while full playoff info can be found at EdmontonOilers.com/Playoffs.