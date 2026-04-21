GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Ducks 3 (Game 1)

EDMONTON, AB – Who's quacking now?

Jason Dickinson and Kasperi Kapanen each scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers battled through adversity to score the late winner with 1:54 left in regulation on Monday night in a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round series at Rogers Place.

Dickinson made it 3-3 with 8:30 left in regulation by notching his second goal of the game before Kapanen followed suit to deliver the game-winner with under two minutes remaining, overturning the Ducks' lead after the visitors erased their first-period tallies with three unanswered goals in the middle frame.

Dickinson marked his return to the lineup with his first two playoff goals for the Oilers, along with Leon Draisaitl producing two assists in the victory in his first game since Mar. 15 after missing the last 14 games of the regular season due to injury.

Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman also contributed two assists, while Mattias Ekholm and Ty Emberson produced single helpers to help the Oilers rally to victory in their first game of a new playoff campaign against the Ducks.

Goaltender Connor Ingram made 25 saves on 28 shots for his first-career playoff victory.

The Oilers & Ducks will be back in action to continue their first-round series with Game 2 on Wednesday back at Rogers Place.