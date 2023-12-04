GENE'S BLOG: Back From The Break

The Edmonton Oilers were winners on Thursday night over Winnipeg. It evened the season series with the Jets at one game apiece. The Oilers only gave up one goal and had a goal achieved by Ryan McLeod as he scored his first of the 2023-24 campaign.

The team then hopped on a plane and headed home to do nothing. Well, nothing hockey related anyways, for at least two days. It was a scheduled leave of absence from the rink as they weren't expected back at Rogers Place until Sunday when the team convened for the first of three straight days of practice before their return to action Wednesday vs. Carolina.

The players, coaches and staff had 48 hours to do what they wanted, when they wanted and how they wanted with no ties to a stick, puck or set of skates.

Everyone was present and accounted for on the flight back from Winnipeg, including the captain. Number 97 headed back West before heading back East once again to Toronto. It's hard to get time off from being Connor McDavid, as there always seems to be something to do, which in this case was becoming the youngest member of Canada's Walk of Fame.