PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – No time for rest when there’s home-ice advantage on the line.
The Edmonton Oilers will start Connor Ingram and receive Zach Hyman back for Thursday’s regular-season finale at Rogers Place against the Vancouver Canucks, looking to win the two points in a playoff-like envirmonent to finish second in the Pacific and secure home-ice advantage in the First Round.
“I think we always say there are a lot of games that feel like playoff games, but there's nothing really that is this close,” Ingram said. “So I think this is a better situation than having 10 games of coasting to get to the end. But playoffs are just a different animal.”
Ingram will make his fifth start in seven games this month, while Hyman is expected to return to the lineup after missing the previous five games for the Oilers to make sure he’s 100 percent ready for the physicality that’s set to come in the playoffs.