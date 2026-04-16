PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

A single point against the Canucks would secure the Oilers home ice in the First Round and set up Game 1 at Rogers Place on Monday against either Los Angeles or Anaheim, but defeat could see them start that series on the road or drop to the second Wild Card, which would mean a Sunday start against the Colorado Avalanche.

“I think home ice, it does play a factor in the playoffs, and going against the best team in the league in the first round is a tough task,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. So I don't know if it's necessarily something where you're scared to play them, but you know that they're going to have momentum rolling into that first round. So our goal is to win a hockey game and finish as high as we can.”

The Oilers can’t afford to rest any players heading into the playoffs with so much at stake on Thursday, but the opportunity to tear this final regular-season game like it were the playoffs could set themselves up for home ice and a strong start in the postseason.

“I think most of the time, usually that last game decides you're seeding somewhere,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “But I think it's for us, it's important that we're playing competitive hockey, playing the right way, and treating this like a playoff game.”

“Maybe it'd be nice to be able to rest some guys and not run the risk of somebody getting banged up, but the flip side of it is that we're just not taking a step back. We're just continuing to build on our game.”