PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 2)

With none of their top-five scorers managing to find the back of the net on Monday, it was the depth scoring of the Oilers that proved the difference when Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Dickinson each scored twice to fuel their offence and third-period heroics that ultimately claimed victory after a tough middle frame from the Blue & Orange.

"We have lots of guys that can step up in any situation, and a lot of the time it's going to be a couple of guys scoring big goals and making big plays, but then the other guys are making big plays on the other side of the puck and making sure that they're creating chances, but also not giving up anything big," Nugent-Hopkins said.

"We have so much experience within our depth that guys understand that sometimes it's their turn to show up and find ways to score big goals. We saw it with Kappy and Dickie getting two apiece, which obviously got us the win. But I think because of the depth that we have and the experience within that depth, guys are ready to step up at any moment."

Kapanen and Dickinson each scored their firsts of the night just one minute apart near the end of a dominant first period by the Oilers, outshooting Anaheim 13-4 and leading by two through 20 minutes, but the Ducks responded with a three-goal middle frame to force them to re-evaluate by trailing 3-2 heading into the final frame.

The Oilers had been in this position before on their two previous trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and the situation they found themselves in after 40 minutes against the Ducks was a strong early reminder to the group to get back to playing simple hockey when they stray from their game plan.

"Definitely positives, and we found a way to win a game, which is what matters at this point," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "But I think the way that we played in the first was simple and fast; just content with putting pucks deep and just establishing the forecheck and winning races. Then we kind of got away from it in the second period. I think that was pretty clear, and they had their push, which is going to be expected for sure."