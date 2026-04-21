PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 2)

Connor Ingram made an important save on Beckett Sennecke before Dickinson brought it back to 3-3 with 8:30 to go in regulation with his second of the night, converting a rebound from Mattias Ekholm after Radko Gudas lost his edge to give the Swedish blueliner time to line up a low blast from the right circle.
That set the stage for an exciting finish to Game 1 that was delivered late by Kapanen, who followed suit with Dickinson to score his second goal off some stellar work by his line to cycle the puck down low and allow Vasily Podkolzin to find him open in front for the game-winner under the left pad of Lukas Dostal with 1:54 on the clock in regulation.
Making his return to the lineup from injury along with Dickinson, Draisaitl had assists on each of Kapanen's goals, including the secondary helper on his winner that came off a terrific individual effort to split the Ducks' defence and gain the zone.
"We can help ourselves when they do have a push by just continuing the same mindset of just putting pucks deep and having that simple mentality," Nugent-Hopkins continued. "If you let up against a team like that, they're going to take advantage, and that's what we saw. But we started to get back to it a bit in the third, and it paid off."
The Oilers did it all while going 0-for-2 on the power play, even with the return of Draisaitl, which is one of the shortcomings of Monday's victory that they're eager to correct moving forward after owning the League's top power-play percentage in the regular season at 30.8 percent.
But luckily, there's plenty of confidence that when their man advantage isn't at its strongest, the rest of the roster can rise up as they did in Monday's Game 1 victory.
"During the playoff time, you always need other guys stepping up. It's not always going to be the same guys, and there's always going to be times where somebody else is the hero," Knoblauch said. "Draisaitl and McDavid, they're gonna be our heroes many times, but they can't be the heroes every single time. There are nights when it just doesn't happen. You need other guys to step up, and last night was a good example of that. We got a win because our other guys really stepped up big when we needed them."