BLOG: Oilers penalty kill's resurgence a result of increased ownership from players

EDMONTON, AB – After Winnipeg Jets centre Cole Perfetti redirected Mark Scheifele’s slap pass on the power play behind Stuart Skinner at 1:33 of the first period to make it 1-0 this past Thursday, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch sensed some extra disappointment in his penalty killers.

The frustration wasn’t necessarily borne out of conceding the game’s opening goal, but from the immense pride that each one of those penalty-killers takes in their work that helped contribute to such a strong stretch of results while shorthanded over the previous five games.

“When they did score that goal, you could see the guys upset,” Knoblauch said. “They were, ‘Oh, man, we had a streak going,’ so there's a lot of ownership in that and I think that's very important.

“Having something that you're good at, you're invested in and you know the role, you're most likely going to be executing it to your best ability.”