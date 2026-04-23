GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 4 (Game 2)

EDMONTON, AB – Quacking back to even up the series as it shifts to Orange County.

Connor Murphy and Josh Samanski each collected their first career playoff goals, but the Edmonton Oilers lost the special teams battle on Wednesday to the Anaheim Ducks, who earned a split of the series with a 6-4 victory in Game 2 of their first-round series at Rogers Place.

After scoring three times in the second period in Game 1 on Monday, the Ducks followed suit in Game 2 by notching even-strength, power-play and shorthanded goals in the middle frame, building a 4-1 advantage that would once again require the Oilers to try and rally their way back from a multi-goal deficit.

Tallies from Connor Murphy and Zach Hyman pulled the Oilers back to within one prior to the second intermission before Josh Samanski's first playoff goal in his postseason debut in the third period had it back even at 4-4, only to be undone by Cutter Gauthier's second goal of the night 1:17 later that came off a bad bounce off Leon Draisaitl's skate with 4:52 left in regulation.

The Oilers finished 0-for-4 on the power play, while also conceding a shorthanded marker to Ryan Poehling, while the Ducks went 2-for-3 with the man advantage to earn the edge in the special teams' battle for the second straight game in this series.

"Special teams were a big part of it," Zach Hyman said. "We are usually very good on the power play, and obviously, we were minus one, so that can't happen.

Poehling had two goals for the Ducks along with Gauthier, including the empty-netter that sealed the Ducks' split of the series as it shifts to Anaheim for Games 3 & 4 this coming Friday and Sunday.

Draisaitl had a goal and an assist to give him multiple points in each game this series, while Matt Savoie was also able to contribute his first career playoff point on a night of firsts for the Oilers in defeat.

The series will continue on Friday with Game 3 at Honda Center.