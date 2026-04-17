GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canucks 1

EDMONTON, AB – That's called 'Playoff Ready'.

Matt Savoie recorded his first-career hat trick in the first period, while Connor McDavid contributed four assists and Evan Bouchard added three helpers to help the Edmonton Oilers clinch home-ice advantage in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a convincing 6-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at Rogers Place.

"You want to go into playoffs riding high and playing your best hockey, and I think our group's playing really good defensively right now while getting scoring contributions from up and down the lineup," Savoie said. "So I think our team's in a good spot right now and we're ready for the playoffs.

Fellow local product Colton Dach had a goal, an assist and a fight to register his first-ever Gordie Howe hat trick in the victory, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed his 20th goal of the season to reach the mark for the seventh time in his career.

The Canucks' only goal came on rookie Ty Muelller's first-career NHL tally in the opening frame, but the Oilers were locked in defensively to allow only 12 shots against Connor Ingram, going 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and finishing the regular season with only four goals against over their final three games.