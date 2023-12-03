BLOG: McDavid inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame

EDMONTON, AB – The trip home was quick, but the honour will last forever.

Following their fourth straight victory on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers had Friday and Saturday off, which allowed Connor McDavid to be in Toronto yesterday to celebrate his induction into Canada's Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

The captain was this year's inductee in the Sports & Athletics category, with past recipients including Oilers legends Mark Messier (2019) and Wayne Gretzky (2002), as well as fellow hockey greats Mario Lemieux (2004), Gordie Howe (2000) and McDavid's former agent Bobby Orr (1998).

"Connor McDavid is a Canadian ice hockey superstar who is widely regarded as the best player in the world," said the press release in May announcing his induction. "Known for his unparalleled speed, skill, and agility on the ice, McDavid has won numerous NHL awards and accolades throughout his career, including the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer (five times), the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player (two times) and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's Best Player as voted by NHLPA members (3 times).

"Connor is very active in the Edmonton community, working on numerous charitable initiatives and programs important to he and his Oilers teammates. McDavid is considered by many to be one of the top players to ever play in the NHL and, at the young age of 26, will continue to dominate the league for years to come."