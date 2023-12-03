BLOG: McDavid inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame

The Oilers captain made a quick trip to Toronto on Friday and Saturday to receive the honour known as the country’s highest mark of achievement

McDavid_walkoffame1

© George Pimentel

By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The trip home was quick, but the honour will last forever.

Following their fourth straight victory on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers had Friday and Saturday off, which allowed Connor McDavid to be in Toronto yesterday to celebrate his induction into Canada's Walk of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

The captain was this year's inductee in the Sports & Athletics category, with past recipients including Oilers legends Mark Messier (2019) and Wayne Gretzky (2002), as well as fellow hockey greats Mario Lemieux (2004), Gordie Howe (2000) and McDavid's former agent Bobby Orr (1998).

"Connor McDavid is a Canadian ice hockey superstar who is widely regarded as the best player in the world," said the press release in May announcing his induction. "Known for his unparalleled speed, skill, and agility on the ice, McDavid has won numerous NHL awards and accolades throughout his career, including the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer (five times), the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player (two times) and the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's Best Player as voted by NHLPA members (3 times).

"Connor is very active in the Edmonton community, working on numerous charitable initiatives and programs important to he and his Oilers teammates. McDavid is considered by many to be one of the top players to ever play in the NHL and, at the young age of 26, will continue to dominate the league for years to come."

Connor speaks to the media on Sunday at Rogers Place

McDavid flew back to Edmonton following the evening event and was back at Rogers Place for Sunday's practice as the Oilers began preparing for their return to action on Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

"I was super proud to be there, super proud to be a part of this country," McDavid said of the festivities. "It was a great Canadian kind of celebration, which was fun to be a part of... it was a tremendous honour."

Fellow 2023 Walk of Fame inductees included musicians Avril Lavigne, Kardinal Offishall and Trooper, television personality and comedian Rick Mercer, renowned neuropsychologist Dr. Brenda Milner, and accomplished environmentalist Catherine Abreu, among others.

McDavid was able to interact with the diverse group of distinguished guests, though he admitted the people he enjoyed seeing the most during the brief jaunt to Toronto were his loved ones.

"To be able to go home and see family," he said when asked to name the highlight of the trip. "We had a great dinner all together the night before. Those moments are always nice to reflect. It was great to be with all the people that helped me get to that position."

The red-hot centreman is playing his best hockey of the season right now with four goals and 12 assists on a six-game point streak, giving him 29 points in 20 games so far this year.

